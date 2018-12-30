Tom Brady’s New Year’s resolution: ‘Less interceptions, more touchdowns’

Tom Brady has a simple New Year’s resolution.

“Less interceptions, more touchdowns,” the 41-year-old quarterback told reporters after the Patriots’ 38-3 win over the New York Jets. “That would be it.”

The victory means Brady and his teammates will kick off 2019 with a divisional round playoff game in two weeks. New England clinched at least a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and could leap to the top spot if the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both lose on Sunday.

Against the Jets, Brady went 24 for 33 for 250 yards and four touchdowns — good for a passer rating of 133.8. It was the first time this season he threw for four touchdowns, and Brady was glad the Patriots made the most of their opportunity to lock up a week off.

“You’d hate to have that opportunity and not handle what we needed to handle,” he said. “Just glad that we did and just ended up being a great way to finish the year.”

Brady noted the Patriots showed resiliency in bouncing back from two tough losses on the road against the Dolphins and Steelers to beat the Bills and Jets at home.

“We’re gonna need it going forward,” Brady said. “We got certainly a lot of things to learn about ourselves, a lot of things we can improve on, and see if we can win a game here in two weeks.”

New England finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, a mark Brady recognized is “nothing to be sad about.” He pointed to the defense’s performance on Sunday, particularly linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s 46-yard scoop-and-score.

That touchdown made the second half “pretty sweet” for the quarterback, who did note he wished the offense was able to put points on the board instead of turning the ball over on downs before halftime. Brady spread the ball around against New York, throwing to seven different receivers and handing off to five rushers.

“To be a good offense everyone’s got to touch it,” Brady said. “Everyone’s got to be involved in the offense. Run it, throw it, throw it to everybody — the receivers, the backs, the tight ends. Everyone blocks in our offense and that’s what makes it tough to defend.”

“If they’ve got to defend everything, I feel pretty good about where we’re at. If they don’t have to worry about something, it makes it pretty tough on everyone else. Glad we were able to score the points we did today and we’re going to need more of that in a couple weeks.”