Four more NFL coaches are out, including Adam Gase and Marvin Lewis

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase watches the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Andrew Mahoney
11:18 AM

The list of NFL head coaching vacancies doubled Monday morning, as a flurry of firings the day after the regular season brought the total to eight.

The Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos all fired their coaches Monday, joining the New York Jets (Todd Bowles) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Dirk Koetter), who moved on from their coaches Sunday night, and the Green Bay Packers (Mike McCarthy) and Cleveland Browns (Hue Jackson), both of whom fired their coaches in midseason.

Adam Gase went 23-26 in three seasons with the Dolphins. After defeating the Patriots in Week 14, Miami dropped its final three games of the season, including Sunday’s 42-17 shellacking at Buffalo. The Dolphins missed the playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons.

Denver let Vance Joseph go after he went 11-21 in two seasons. The Broncos went 6-10 this season, losing their last four games. Joseph had two years and $6 million remaining on his contract. The Broncos missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Marvin Lewis’s 16-year run as head coach of the Bengals came to an end after a third straight losing season. Lewis led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances and compiled a record of 131-122-3, but he went 0-7 in the postseason.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks told his staff Monday morning he will not be back, according to the Arizona Republic. The Cardinals went 3-13 in Wilks’s only season at the helm, tying the franchise mark for fewest wins in a season since moving to Arizona.

