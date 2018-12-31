Morning sports update: Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked the ‘Tuck Rule’ referee after his last regular season game

The Patriots crushed the Jets on Sunday, 38-3. As a result, the Patriots finished the regular season 11-5, and clinched a first-round playoff bye as the AFC’s second seed.

New England will host either the Texans, Ravens or Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 13 at 1:05 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Celtics host the Timberwolves tonight (7 p.m.), while the Bruins prepare to play in the NHL’s “Winter Classic” on New Year’s Day against the Blackhawks (1 p.m.)

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked Walt Coleman after his final regular season game on Sunday: Walt Coleman is currently the NFL’s longest tenured referee. And after 30 years officiating at football’s highest level, Coleman is calling it quits.

His final regular season game was in Foxborough on Sunday for Jets-Patriots. Many saw it as a fitting setting, considering Coleman’s most notable moment as an NFL referee occurred there in January, 2002.

In the final NFL game ever played at the old Foxboro Stadium, Coleman made the famous “Tuck Rule” call during a Raiders-Patriots playoff game. Initially ruled a Tom Brady fumble, Coleman determined that since Brady’s arm was coming forward, the play was an incomplete pass. Handing the ball back to the Patriots, Coleman’s call helped New England tie the game in memorable circumstances. The Patriots won in overtime, and the team’s dynasty launched in Super Bowl XXXVI.

After the game on Sunday, Brady ran over to shake hands with Coleman.

After the #Patriots win, Tom Brady runs to referee Walt Coleman as this will be his last game after 30 years pic.twitter.com/wh2Uq0HOg9 — Shannon Person (@SPSportsEnt) December 30, 2018

Tom Brady and Walt Coleman (the referee during the "tuck rule" game) embraced after what could be the referee's final game. Also Jets players paying their respect to the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yvJ7izQwLe — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 30, 2018

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also thanked Coleman.

Looks like Robert Kraft presented a game ball to Walt Coleman, who is retiring. Just walked into official’s room with a ball and a camera. Came out empty handed. — Tom Leyden (@TomLeyden) December 30, 2018

After the “Tuck Rule” game, Coleman never officiated another Raiders game in his career.

More from Boston.com:

Outdoor hockey is under threat, though the Winter Classic is not: The Bruins are set to take part in the New Year’s Day “Winter Classic” at Notre Dame Stadium against the Blackhawks. Unfortunately, the future of outdoor hockey is tied to climate change. As the Globe’s Matt Porter wrote, “outdoor hockey enthusiasts in Boston find themselves on thin ice.” [The Boston Globe]

Vintage Brady reappears ahead of the playoffs: Questioned for his inconsistent play over the last several weeks, Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes against the Jets in a convincing win in the regular season finale. It’s a reassuring sign with the playoffs set to begin. [The Boston Globe]

LeBron already thinks LeBron is the greatest of all-time:

LeBron is the 🐐, according to LeBron. He explains why in the latest episode of “More Than An Athlete,” now available on E+: https://t.co/IC7r9xnNbJ pic.twitter.com/AoAGBmTZYn — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2018

Daily highlight: Tom Brady’s well placed throw found Rex Burkhead for an 18-yard touchdown.