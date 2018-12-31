Morning sports update: Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked the ‘Tuck Rule’ referee after his last regular season game

Also: LeBron thinks LeBron is the greatest of all-time, and the future of outdoor hockey.

Tom Brady Walt Coleman Tuck Rule
Tom Brady and Walt Coleman after the Patriots game on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
10:21 AM

The Patriots crushed the Jets on Sunday, 38-3. As a result, the Patriots finished the regular season 11-5, and clinched a first-round playoff bye as the AFC’s second seed.

New England will host either the Texans, Ravens or Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 13 at 1:05 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Celtics host the Timberwolves tonight (7 p.m.), while the Bruins prepare to play in the NHL’s “Winter Classic” on New Year’s Day against the Blackhawks (1 p.m.)

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked Walt Coleman after his final regular season game on Sunday: Walt Coleman is currently the NFL’s longest tenured referee. And after  30 years officiating at football’s highest level, Coleman is calling it quits.

Advertisement

His final regular season game was in Foxborough on Sunday for Jets-Patriots. Many saw it as a fitting setting, considering Coleman’s most notable moment as an NFL referee occurred there in January, 2002.

In the final NFL game ever played at the old Foxboro Stadium, Coleman made the famous “Tuck Rule” call during a Raiders-Patriots playoff game. Initially ruled a Tom Brady fumble, Coleman determined that since Brady’s arm was coming forward, the play was an incomplete pass. Handing the ball back to the Patriots, Coleman’s call helped New England tie the game in memorable circumstances. The Patriots won in overtime, and the team’s dynasty launched in Super Bowl XXXVI.

After the game on Sunday, Brady ran over to shake hands with Coleman.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also thanked Coleman.

After the “Tuck Rule” game, Coleman never officiated another Raiders game in his career.

More from Boston.com:

Outdoor hockey is under threat, though the Winter Classic is not: The Bruins are set to take part in the New Year’s Day “Winter Classic” at Notre Dame Stadium against the Blackhawks. Unfortunately, the future of outdoor hockey is tied to climate change. As the Globe’s Matt Porter wrote, “outdoor hockey enthusiasts in Boston find themselves on thin ice.” [The Boston Globe]

Advertisement

Vintage Brady reappears ahead of the playoffs: Questioned for his inconsistent play over the last several weeks, Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes against the Jets in a convincing win in the regular season finale. It’s a reassuring sign with the playoffs set to begin. [The Boston Globe]

LeBron already thinks LeBron is the greatest of all-time:

Daily highlight: Tom Brady’s well placed throw found Rex Burkhead for an 18-yard touchdown.

TOPICS: Patriots Bruins Tom Brady Robert Kraft NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox home opener
Sports News
Here are the sports dates Boston fans should know in 2019 December 31, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune) MUST CREDIT
Bruins
5 things to watch for in the 2019 Winter Classic December 31, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Patriots receive first interview requests for Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores December 31, 2018 | 7:58 AM
NFL
Only 5 playoff teams from 2017 are returning to the postseason December 31, 2018 | 2:32 AM
Andrew Luck
NFL
Colts earn AFC's final playoff spot with 33-17 win over Titans December 31, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Todd Bowles
NFL
Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs December 30, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Mike Tomlin
NFL
Steelers edge Bengals 16-13 but miss out on AFC North title December 30, 2018 | 9:27 PM
Browns Ravens
NFL
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles get NFC wild card December 30, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
The Patriots' first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. December 30, 2018 | 9:00 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Dirk Koetter has been fired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team made the announcement Sunday night, Dec. 30, 2018 a little more than three hours after the Bucs concluded a disappointing season with a 34-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Buccaneers fire coach Dirk Koetter after 3 seasons December 30, 2018 | 8:47 PM
Patriots Jets
Patriots
5 takeaways from a 38-3 throttling of the Jets that secured a first-round playoff bye for the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Julian Edelman said about missing out on his $500,000 bonus December 30, 2018 | 6:56 PM
Todd Bowles, Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Todd Bowles said after his last game as HC of the NYJ December 30, 2018 | 6:50 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
What Sam Darnold said about getting smoked by the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's New Year's resolution is very predictable December 30, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about his team's current status December 30, 2018 | 5:31 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left and head coach Bill Belichick speak on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady again, and other thoughts December 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Fans arrive at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' 2019 opponents December 30, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Sam Darnold
Patriots
Patriots beat Jets 38-3, clinch another 1st-round bye December 30, 2018 | 4:05 PM
Foxborough MA 12/30/18 New England Patriots Devin McCourty returns a fumble recovery against the New York Jets during second quarter NFL action at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Devin McCourty left the Jets game with a head injury December 30, 2018 | 3:11 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Former Patriots players defend Julian Edelman against 'dirty player' accusation December 30, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman, James White
Patriots
The Patriots clinch at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a 38-3 win over the Jets December 30, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Paul Pierce raises his number to the rafters.
Sports News
10 unforgettable Boston sports moments from 2018 December 30, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Homeless man's reaction to Kyrie Irving's donation caught on camera December 30, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 OT win over the Sabres December 30, 2018 | 12:07 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol and forward JaMychal Green on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics rally to beat Grizzlies, 112-103, on road December 29, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly puts the game-winning goal past Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton on Saturday.
NHL
Sean Kuraly provides the dagger as Bruins outlast Sabres December 29, 2018 | 10:10 PM
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate a touchdown scored by Ross in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semifinal playoff game against Notre Dame on Saturday.
College Sports
Clemson routs Notre Dame, advances to championship game December 29, 2018 | 8:02 PM
John Wall could miss the remainder of the season.
NBA
Wizards say John Wall 'likely' to have surgery on left heel December 29, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Julian Edelman helped the Patriots beat the Bills, 24-12, on Sunday.
Patriots
Julian Edelman fined $63,504 for 3 separate incidents December 29, 2018 | 5:37 PM