Bill Belichick on Urban Meyer: ‘He’s a great friend’

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick calls Ohio State’s football coach Urban Meyer a “great man” and a “great friend.”

“I go back a long way with Urban,” Belichick said Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. “I talk to him multiple times every season. I have great respect and appreciation for what he’s done, the national championships, and programs that he’s built.”

Belichick and Meyer, who says he is retiring after seven seasons — marred by his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach — at Ohio State, met in the winter of 2005, according to the New York Times. At the time, Meyer was the head coach of the Florida Gators. After trading visits in Foxborough and Gainesville, the pair has remained in touch over the past decade and a half.

“He’s a great man,” Belichick said. “He’s a great friend.”

Meyer wraps up his career with a 188-32 record over the course of two seasons at Bowling Green State, two at Utah, six at Florida, and seven at Ohio State. He also won three national championships. During their first conversation in 2005, Meyer said he probed Belichick about team chemistry and creating a winning culture.

“He’s had tremendous success,” Belichick said.