Devin McCourty, Dwayne Allen, and James Develin absent from Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH – Devin McCourty, Dwayne Allen, and James Develin were the lone players absent from a sun-splashed Patriots practice Wednesday afternoon.

McCourty suffered a head injury early in the second half of Sunday’s 38-3 win over the Jets. The Patriots safety and captain isn’t expected to be sidelined for an extended length of time.

Allen was limited and questionable for the Jets game but played 26 offensive snaps and a pair on special teams in the win.

Develin announced on Instagram that he and his wife were expecting their third child imminently. Develin’s post including a picture of his wife and two boys with a caption that read, in part, “Adding another member to this crew in a few short hours.’’

It’s not the first time a player has been called away from the field due to paternal responsibilities. Defensive Trey Flowers missed a practice in December for the birth of his daughter, and running back Rex Burkhead was also late to a practice in November due to the birth of his son.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and likely will have Friday off. Because they are off this weekend, the team is not required to issue injury reports this week.