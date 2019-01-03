Sports Q: Who should the Patriots want in the playoffs?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Patriots fans.

J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots.
J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots. –AP Photos
By
January 3, 2019

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who should we be rooting for the Patriots to play in the divisional round? Chargers seem like a pretty obvious choice to me. — Dave H.

Advertisement

Hmmm. Think I’m going to go with the 0-16 2008 Detroit Lions as the preferred opponent. Stephon Gilmore will neutralize Calvin Johnson and the Patriots will make Dan Orlovsky (or Daunte Culpepper, or Jon Kitna) beat them.

Yep. That’s my choice. The ’08 Lions. I’ve got the Pats by 30 in that one.

Oh, you mean out of teams they might actually play? Man, that’s a tougher one. All three potential opponents the Texans, Ravens and Chargers are really good teams.

I think the one I’d like to avoid most, despite their history of melting down in their letter jackets at Gillette Stadium, is the Texans. Ton of talent there, and Deshaun Watson has done at least a 179 (if not a full 180) from his rusty, not-ready-for-this performance in the opener. We mock the Texans, but they gave the Patriots a pretty good battle two years ago in the playoffs with Brock Osweiler at quarterback. I’m not saying they would beat the Pats, but for once it’s actually feasible.

I know that goes against how most Patriots fans feel. It seems like most of you are wary of the Ravens as far as potential opponents go. I get it. The Ravens do have the best defense in the league, and John Harbaugh has had relative success against the Patriots in the past. They’d be a worthy and loathed opponent, but I can’t see Lamar Jackson coming in here and beating the Patriots. He’s a terrific talent, but he’s still unpolished as a passer. I don’t think he’s ready for this, yet.

Advertisement

By default, that leaves the Chargers as the most welcome opponent, which is remarkable given that they were nearly the No. 1 seed and finished with a better record than the Patriots. But Philip Rivers is lacking in playoff success, including against the Patriots in 2007 and 2008, for a quarterback of his magnitude — he’s a probable Hall of Famer, don’t you think? — and it’s always nice to have a warm-weather opponent here in January.

Ultimately, it is a pretty easy choice. Bring on the 12-4 Chargers.

But what do you guys think? Who do you want the Patriots to play in their first playoff game? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Playoffs
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The big men likes of Deandre Ayton have given the Celtics fits since Aron Baynes' injury, but Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier are helping keeping the ship afloat.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: Consistency still lacking, but several step forward January 3, 2019 | 6:51 PM
David Robertson is headed to the National League for the first time in his career, and away from a Red Sox team he routinely pitched well against.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel likely loses suitor as Philly chooses David Robertson January 3, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
A former Patriots player responded to Antonio Brown calling an ESPN analyst 'Uncle Tom' January 3, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Joakim Nordstrom
Bruins
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom out with fractured fibula January 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Patriots rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley pays tribute to Purdue super fan Tyler Trent January 3, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Kevin McHale
Sports News
What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the 'GOAT' January 3, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the noise surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns January 2, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM
College Sports
Texas mascot Bevo topples barricade, charges Georgia bulldog January 2, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Sports News
What the Yankees' reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado January 2, 2019 | 9:38 AM
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal past Gustav Forsling #42 and Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks January 2, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund Champions League match in Sept., 2018.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player January 2, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'He smacked the s*** out of me': Here's the latest on Kyrie Irving's eye January 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins
Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 6:56 PM
The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot walks onto the field.
Bruins
Watch the Notre Dame leprechaun take a spill on the Winter Classic ice January 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
The Bruins took on the Blackhawks on New Year's Day.
Bruins
10 photos from the Bruins' Winter Classic win January 1, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks attempts a shot past Tuukka Rask of the Bruins in the second period.
Bruins
Pastrnak, Bruins top Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM