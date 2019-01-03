Ty Law, Richard Seymour get one step closer to Canton

The longtime Patriots are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ty Law and Richard Seymour are together among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time.
Ty Law and Richard Seymour are together among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time. –AP Photos
By
January 3, 2019

Patriots legends Ty Law and Richard Seymour are both on the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, among the 15 modern-era finalists announced as eligible for the class of 2019 on Thursday night.

This is Seymour’s first time making the final 15, from which a maximum of five can be elected. He was eliminated in the cutdown from 25 to 15 in his first time on the ballot last year. Law, eligible for the fifth time, is a finalist for the third straight year.

First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey highlight the group, and will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, John Lynch and Kevin Mawae. Flores, who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles, is also a first-time finalist.

Advertisement

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen. Including the modern cap of five, between four and eight new members will be elected.

Results will be announced on the eve of Super Bowl LIII, with the Hall of Fame class first introduced during the NFL Honors awards ceremony. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Seymour, the lone defensive lineman among the final 15, was part of the first three Patriots Super Bowl champions after going No. 6 in the 2001 draft. All-AFC five times, first-team All-Pro three straight times from 2003-2005 and chosen to the All-2000s team, the Patriots traded him with a year left on his contract to Oakland in September 2009, reaping Nate Solder from the draft pick they received. The Raiders ultimately made Seymour the richest defensive player in the game in February 2011, only to void that contract two years later due to injury.

Law played 15 seasons, the first 10 with the Patriots after being taken No. 23 overall in 1995. He started at left cornerback in three Super Bowls, including the victories over the Rams — during which he returned a Kurt Warner interception 47 yards for a touchdown — and Panthers. He led the league in interceptions twice, including 1998 with New England, and also made the All-2000s team.

Advertisement

His departure to the Jets for the 2005 season after he refused to restructure his contract was his first of two tenures there, playing also with Kansas City and Denver before retiring after the 2009 season. Law went into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2014.

Fellow cornerback Bailey played 15 seasons with Washington and Denver and was a three-time All-Pro. Considered one of the game’s best cover cornerbacks, he had a career-high 10 interceptions in 2006.

Gonzalez played 17 seasons with the Chiefs and Falcons, but never made a Super Bowl. He holds the career receptions record for tight ends with 1,325, second only overall to Jerry Rice, and gained more than 15,127 yards while scoring 111 touchdowns. His string of 211 straight games with a catch lasted from 2000-13.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Reed — a longtime favorite of Bill Belichick — spent 12 seasons with the Ravens, Texans, and Jets, winning an NFL title in 2012. He’s one of two players to lead the NFL in interceptions three times (2-4, 2008, 2010) and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

Lynch, a standout safety for Tampa Bay and Denver, becomes a finalist for the sixth straight year. Coryell, who coached the high-powered offenses of the Cardinals and Chargers in the 1970s and ’80s, is a five-time finalist.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots.
Patriots
Sports Q: Who should the Patriots want in the playoffs? January 3, 2019 | 7:29 PM
The big men likes of Deandre Ayton have given the Celtics fits since Aron Baynes' injury, but Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier are helping keeping the ship afloat.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: Consistency still lacking, but several step forward January 3, 2019 | 6:51 PM
David Robertson is headed to the National League for the first time in his career, and away from a Red Sox team he routinely pitched well against.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel likely loses suitor as Philly chooses David Robertson January 3, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
A former Patriots player responded to Antonio Brown calling an ESPN analyst 'Uncle Tom' January 3, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Joakim Nordstrom
Bruins
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom out with fractured fibula January 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Patriots rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley pays tribute to Purdue super fan Tyler Trent January 3, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Kevin McHale
Sports News
What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the 'GOAT' January 3, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the noise surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns January 2, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM
College Sports
Texas mascot Bevo topples barricade, charges Georgia bulldog January 2, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Sports News
What the Yankees' reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado January 2, 2019 | 9:38 AM
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal past Gustav Forsling #42 and Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks January 2, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund Champions League match in Sept., 2018.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player January 2, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'He smacked the s*** out of me': Here's the latest on Kyrie Irving's eye January 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins
Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 6:56 PM
The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot walks onto the field.
Bruins
Watch the Notre Dame leprechaun take a spill on the Winter Classic ice January 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
The Bruins took on the Blackhawks on New Year's Day.
Bruins
10 photos from the Bruins' Winter Classic win January 1, 2019 | 5:21 PM