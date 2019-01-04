Morning sports update: The latest on which NFL teams are interviewing Patriots assistant coaches

Also: Patriots' players recall their first Brady playoff memories, and the anniversary of Bill Belichick resigning as "HC of the NYJ."

Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels watches the Patriots-Dolphins game on Sept. 30. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
10:29 AM

The Bruins rallied after surrendering a short-handed goal in the first period on Thursday night to defeat the Calgary Flames, 6-4.

The Celtics welcome the Mavericks on Friday (8 p.m.) to TD Garden. The Patriots have the weekend off, but will eye the NFL’s wild card weekend with interest, awaiting their divisional round opponent.

Patriots assistants are linked to several NFL head coaching vacancies: It’s playoff season in the NFL, but eight non-playoff teams are also in the hunt for a new head coach. Patriots assistant coaches, as in past years, are reportedly of interest to several.

De-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores was described by NFL insider Ian Rapoport as a “very hot candidate” due to the amount of interest in him from teams looking for a new coach. According to Rapoport, Flores has interviews on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

One of the other teams Flores may interview with appears to be the Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter noted Flores might be a good fit with the Dolphins while speaking on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan.”

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has also been mentioned as a possible head coaching hire. However, he’s already reportedly rejected the Bengals’ offer for an interview. McDaniels is still potentially on the list of candidates for the Packers’ job.

Reports on McDaniels and the Browns have differed. Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository said McDaniels is “enthusiastically interested” in the Cleveland job, while Schefter said it “doesn’t seem to be an option.”

More from Boston.com:

Patriots recall their first Tom Brady playoff memories: 41-year-old Tom Brady made his NFL playoff debut in 2002. Since then, he’s appeared in every postseason except for two. Current Patriots recently looked back on their Brady playoff memories. [ESPN]

Just a little bit out of bounds: Warriors forward Kevin Durant wasn’t called for being blatantly out of bounds on this play.

The Rockets still managed to defeat the Warriors, 134-133, thanks to this absurd game-winner from James Harden.

Maybe not? Flames winger Michael Frolik wanted no part of fighting Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller.

Advertisement

On this day: In 2000, Bill Belichick concluded his 24-hour tenure as “HC of the NYJ,” resigning in a strange and shocking press conference. It began a standoff between the Patriots and Jets, as New England attempted to pry Belichick away from New York. Eventually, a compensation package was agreed to and Belichick became the Patriots’ new head coach.

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak pounced on Torey Krug’s wall pass to help the Bruins secure a 6-4 win.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Plenty believe Drew Brees will add a second Super Bowl title this season to a resume already including NFL records for yards and completions.
NFL
What experts are predicting for the NFL playoffs January 4, 2019 | 10:14 AM
College Sports
No. 1 UConn's 126-game win streak ends with 68-57 loss at No. 8 Baylor January 4, 2019 | 9:47 AM
Olympics
Former NFL Pro Bowl players try curling with Olympic goal January 4, 2019 | 3:28 AM
Brad Marchand (center) is congratulated by David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug after Marchand's 2nd period goal on Thursday night against Calgary.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-4 win over the Flames January 4, 2019 | 1:34 AM
In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Tyreek Hill runs past a tackle attempt by Baltimore's Chris Moore.
NFL
Chiefs know their playoff history. They're looking ahead. January 4, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Adam Vinatieri, shown prior to his Colts' playoff-clinching game against Tennessee on Dec. 30 and in 2000, prior to his fifth year in the league.
NFL
Thirteen years after the Pats, Adam Vinatieri wants to keep going January 4, 2019 | 12:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal in the third period of Thursday night's Bruins win against Calgary at TD Garden.
Bruins
Six goals makes it three straight wins for Bruins January 3, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Ty Law and Richard Seymour are together among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time.
Patriots
Ty Law, Richard Seymour get one step closer to Canton January 3, 2019 | 8:49 PM
J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots.
Patriots
Sports Q: Who should the Patriots want in the playoffs? January 3, 2019 | 7:29 PM
The big men likes of Deandre Ayton have given the Celtics fits since Aron Baynes' injury, but Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier are helping keeping the ship afloat.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: Consistency still lacking, but several step forward January 3, 2019 | 6:51 PM
David Robertson is headed to the National League for the first time in his career, and away from a Red Sox team he routinely pitched well against.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel likely loses suitor as Philly chooses David Robertson January 3, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
A former Patriots player responded to Antonio Brown calling an ESPN analyst 'Uncle Tom' January 3, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Joakim Nordstrom
Bruins
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom out with fractured fibula January 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Patriots rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley pays tribute to Purdue super fan Tyler Trent January 3, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Kevin McHale
Sports News
What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the 'GOAT' January 3, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the noise surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns January 2, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM