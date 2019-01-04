Morning sports update: The latest on which NFL teams are interviewing Patriots assistant coaches

The Bruins rallied after surrendering a short-handed goal in the first period on Thursday night to defeat the Calgary Flames, 6-4.

The Celtics welcome the Mavericks on Friday (8 p.m.) to TD Garden. The Patriots have the weekend off, but will eye the NFL’s wild card weekend with interest, awaiting their divisional round opponent.

Patriots assistants are linked to several NFL head coaching vacancies: It’s playoff season in the NFL, but eight non-playoff teams are also in the hunt for a new head coach. Patriots assistant coaches, as in past years, are reportedly of interest to several.

De-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores was described by NFL insider Ian Rapoport as a “very hot candidate” due to the amount of interest in him from teams looking for a new coach. According to Rapoport, Flores has interviews on Friday and Saturday.

#Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores interviews with the the Miami #Dolphins for their vacant HC job today in Foxboro, source said. Following that, Flores interviews with the #Packers for their opening and he has two more Saturday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2019

One of the other teams Flores may interview with appears to be the Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter noted Flores might be a good fit with the Dolphins while speaking on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan.”

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has also been mentioned as a possible head coaching hire. However, he’s already reportedly rejected the Bengals’ offer for an interview. McDaniels is still potentially on the list of candidates for the Packers’ job.

Reports on McDaniels and the Browns have differed. Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository said McDaniels is “enthusiastically interested” in the Cleveland job, while Schefter said it “doesn’t seem to be an option.”

More from Boston.com:

Patriots recall their first Tom Brady playoff memories: 41-year-old Tom Brady made his NFL playoff debut in 2002. Since then, he’s appeared in every postseason except for two. Current Patriots recently looked back on their Brady playoff memories. [ESPN]

Just a little bit out of bounds: Warriors forward Kevin Durant wasn’t called for being blatantly out of bounds on this play.

CP3 wasn't about this missed call that led to the Warriors taking the lead with less than 30 seconds left in OT. pic.twitter.com/pW5bgtEAOR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2019

The Rockets still managed to defeat the Warriors, 134-133, thanks to this absurd game-winner from James Harden.

Maybe not? Flames winger Michael Frolik wanted no part of fighting Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller.

On this day: In 2000, Bill Belichick concluded his 24-hour tenure as “HC of the NYJ,” resigning in a strange and shocking press conference. It began a standoff between the Patriots and Jets, as New England attempted to pry Belichick away from New York. Eventually, a compensation package was agreed to and Belichick became the Patriots’ new head coach.

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak pounced on Torey Krug’s wall pass to help the Bruins secure a 6-4 win.