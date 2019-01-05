FROM

Brian Flores interviews with Broncos

He has emerged as the Patriots' de facto defensive coordinator.

Brian Flores is, by title, the Patriots’ linebackers coach, but he was elevated to a larger role that includes play-calling this year.
Brian Flores is, by title, the Patriots' linebackers coach, but he was elevated to a larger role that includes play-calling this year.
By
January 5, 2019

The Broncos interviewed Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching position Saturday, one day after he interviewed for the same position with the Dolphins and the Packers.

Flores is, by title, the Patriots’ linebackers coach, but was elevated to a larger role that includes play-calling this year after Matt Patricia left for Detroit. Flores has been a popular candidate with teams this coaching cycle. In addition to Miami, Green Bay, and Denver, Flores is also slated to interview for the Browns job, according to ESPN.

According to Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for Denver’s 9News, Flores is considered a “long shot’’ for that job. General manager John Elway is also looking at Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, and Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football
