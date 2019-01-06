Brian Hoyer loses friendly bowl game wager to Patrick Chung

Two Patriots placed a friendly bet during college football’s bowl season, and Patrick Chung’s Oregon Ducks defeated Brian Hoyer’s Michigan State Spartans.

The Ducks outlasted the Spartans, 7-6, in a defensive battle on New Year’s Eve, and Chung didn’t let Hoyer forget it. He made Hoyer sport a puffy, green Oregon jacket, hold up the letter “O,” and profess his team’s fate to the world.

“Look, it was a good game,” Hoyer said. “Put it on the line with my man Pat, but Oregon got the best of us.”