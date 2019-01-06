McCourty twins praise aunt who lost battle with sickle cell disease for ‘defying the odds’

Twin brothers Jason and Devin McCourty shared on social media Sunday that their aunt, Winifred, has died following a difficult battle with sickle cell disease.

“She fought tirelessly with unwavering faith to live a full life even when doctors told her she wouldn’t live to see 35,” they wrote. “Her life is a true testament of defying the odds.”

Winifred was the inspiration behind the “Tackle Sickle Cell” campaign — an initiative the McCourty brothers started at Rutgers to raise awareness and money to benefit those affected.

“As many people know, the ‘Tackle Sickle Cell’ campaign began from watching our aunt Winnie fight the sickle cell disease,” they wrote.