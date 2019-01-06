The Patriots are reportedly preparing for the departure of Josh McDaniels

The Patriots are preparing for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to leave when the season is over, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

McDaniels, who backed out of the head coaching gig with the Indianapolis Colts last year, is reportedly garnering interest from multiple teams, including the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns. He’s already interviewed with the Packers and turned down a request from the Cincinnati Bengals.

If McDaniels does end up leaving, Florio named Kliff Kingsbury, who recently became the University of Southern California’s offensive coordinator, as a possible replacement. The Patriots selected Kingsbury in the 2003 NFL Draft, but he struggled in a short, injury-plagued career before coaching at the University of Houston, Texas A&M University, and Texas Tech University.

USC has reportedly rejected requests from the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals to interview Kingsbury for their head coaching jobs, but, according to Florio, Kingsbury could potentially quit his job at USC — which he’s only held for a month — and pursue opportunities in the NFL.