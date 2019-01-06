Tom Brady weighs in on the Patriots-Chargers matchup

A victory would put Brady two wins away from his sixth Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady is eager to face Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers this coming Sunday.
Tom Brady is eager to face Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers this coming Sunday. –John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
By
January 6, 2019

Tom Brady, much like Patriots fans around the world, sat on his couch and watched the Los Angeles Chargers dispatch the Baltimore Ravens, 23-17, in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday.

With the win, the fifth-seeded Chargers will face Brady and the second-seeded Patriots at Gillette Stadium this coming Sunday at 1 p.m.

Brady, who beat the Chargers in the playoffs in 2007 and 2008, hasn’t faced quarterback Philip Rivers in January in over a decade. He took to Instagram to share how excited he is to battle Rivers and the Chargers with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line.

“See you next Sunday in Foxboro! Let’s have some fun! #LFG,” he wrote, posting a picture of himself and Rivers from September 2011.

A victory would put Brady two wins away from his sixth Super Bowl title, while it would help Rivers inch closer to his first.

