Tom Brady weighs in on the Patriots-Chargers matchup

Tom Brady, much like Patriots fans around the world, sat on his couch and watched the Los Angeles Chargers dispatch the Baltimore Ravens, 23-17, in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday.

With the win, the fifth-seeded Chargers will face Brady and the second-seeded Patriots at Gillette Stadium this coming Sunday at 1 p.m.

Brady, who beat the Chargers in the playoffs in 2007 and 2008, hasn’t faced quarterback Philip Rivers in January in over a decade. He took to Instagram to share how excited he is to battle Rivers and the Chargers with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line.

“See you next Sunday in Foxboro! Let’s have some fun! #LFG,” he wrote, posting a picture of himself and Rivers from September 2011.

A victory would put Brady two wins away from his sixth Super Bowl title, while it would help Rivers inch closer to his first.