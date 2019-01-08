Bill Belichick on Trey Flowers’s dream: ‘I’m not an analyst of nightmares’

"That’s what we're all trying to do. That’s what I’m trying to do."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick speaking to the media in Dec., 2018. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
2:39 PM

As a football coach, Bill Belichick has always been praised as a student of the game. His analysis of his team has often been exactly on point for the Patriots during the team’s run of success.

One thing Belichick is not, according to the coach himself, is someone who will analyze nightmares.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Chargers, Belichick offered a memorable quote in response to defensive end Trey Flowers’s Monday anecdote.

As Flowers described the day before, he had a dream about a very specific football task for defensive ends (setting the edge), only it devolved into a nightmare.

Advertisement

“Actually, over the bye, I had a dream about kind of setting the edge, or [I] didn’t set the edge,” Flowers explained. “I kind of woke up and it was a nightmare. It turned into a nightmare.”

Asked about Flowers’s dream, Belichick deadpanned, “I don’t know. I’m not an analyst of nightmares.”

Belichick noted that it’s normal for players and coaches to think about the upcoming playoff game away from the field.

“I’m sure everybody has, whether it’s in bed or driving or whatever, somewhere away from the facility, thoughts about the game, about each of our roles in the game and want to make sure that we do them the very best that we can so that we don’t let our teammates down and can perform well and help our team win,” explained the Patriots coach. “That’s what we’re all trying to do. That’s what I’m trying to do. We’ll see how it turns out but that’s what preparation for a big game is, is thinking about your job and preparing to do it well and going out there and executing it when you get the opportunity.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX
Patriots
Patriots, Alabama have engaged in an odd pattern in recent years January 8, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
Red Sox
If Mookie Betts goes to arbitration, his case is even stronger this year January 8, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels says he's staying with the Patriots January 8, 2019 | 11:36 AM
Tom Brady Philip Rivers
Patriots
What to expect from the Chargers, how the Patriots match up, and why RBs will be key January 8, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Josh McDaniels in 2017 after the AFC Championship.
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh McDaniels's future with the Patriots January 8, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) watches as he misses a field goal in the final minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Thoughts on the NFL playoffs so far January 8, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
The return of Aron Baynes sounds like it's right around the corner January 8, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Clemson Dabo Swinney Trophy
College Sports
Clemson defeats Alabama 44-16 to win national title January 8, 2019 | 2:12 AM
Clemson Dabo Swinney Championship
College Sports
Clemson enters best-of-all-time discussion with 15-0 season, national championship January 8, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Kyrie Irving drives between Brooklyn Nets guard Shabazz Napier and forward Rodions Kurucs during the second half.
Celtics
Irving scores 17 in return as Celtics top sloppy Nets 116-95 January 7, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'Honestly, the last person I expected to see walk into the funeral home was Nick Saban' January 7, 2019 | 9:16 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talks with offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the decision says LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Matt LaFleur reportedly accepts offer to become Packers coach January 7, 2019 | 9:15 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about facing Philip Rivers January 7, 2019 | 7:56 PM
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry wears a knee brace as he runs on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick had to say about the return of Hunter Henry January 7, 2019 | 6:07 PM
Craig Kimbrel of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his team's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox re-sign Craig Kimbrel? January 7, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Patriots Chargers October 2017
Patriots
What’s similar to the last time the Patriots played the Chargers, and what’s changed January 7, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (90) exchange words in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. In the background at left is Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Patriots
5 Patriots-centric takeaways from Chargers-Ravens January 7, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Tom Brady Philip Rivers
Patriots
Tom Brady talked Philip Rivers's toughness, all-night film study, and Kliff Kingsbury in WEEI interview January 7, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Goodyear Blimp College Football
College Sports
The Goodyear Blimp goes to the College Football Hall of Fame January 7, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Roger Goodell Patriots
Sports News
A Chargers player called out Roger Goodell January 7, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Philip Rivers
NFL
Melvin Ingram anchors the Chargers' defense — and other things we learned from their win over the Ravens January 7, 2019 | 5:30 AM
Cam Neely isn't too concerned with Charlie McAvoy's lack of punctuality.
Bruins
Bruins address Charlie McAvoy's tardiness January 6, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Brian Hoyer
Patriots
Brian Hoyer loses friendly wager to Patrick Chung January 6, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty have fought to raise awareness to combat sickle cell disease.
Patriots
McCourty twins praise aunt who lost battle with sickle cell disease for 'defying the odds' January 6, 2019 | 9:48 PM
Philip Rivers NFL
Patriots
What Philip Rivers had to say about facing Tom Brady January 6, 2019 | 9:02 PM
The Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau.
NBA
Timberwolves fire coach, president Tom Thibodeau January 6, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles passes during the first half Sunday.
NFL
Nick Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears January 6, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Josh McDaniels could become a head coach in Green Bay, Cleveland, or elsewhere.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly preparing for the departure of Josh McDaniels January 6, 2019 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots haven’t lost any ground in TV ratings January 6, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady is eager to face Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers this coming Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots-Chargers matchup: 'Let's have some fun!' January 6, 2019 | 7:33 PM