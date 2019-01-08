FROM

What to expect from the Chargers, how the Patriots match up, and why RBs will be key

The Patriots and Chargers have played just twice in the last five seasons, and Belichick has faced Chargers coach Anthony Lynn only once in Lynn’s two seasons.

Tom Brady Philip Rivers
Tom Brady and Philip Rivers shake hands in 2017 after a Patriots-Chargers matchup. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
10:32 AM

Bill Belichick isn’t messing around this week. The Chargers are coming to town for a playoff matchup with the Patriots, and they have Belichick’s full attention.

“This is a very good football team,’’ Belichick said Monday. “Extremely talented. They can run it. They can throw it deep. They can throw it short. They can make explosive runs for 50 yards and they can grind it out with good, tough, hard-nosed runs for tough yardage that they need. It’s a very well-coached, well-balanced, disciplined football team.’’

The Patriots and Chargers have played just twice in the last five seasons, and Belichick has faced Chargers coach Anthony Lynn only once in Lynn’s two seasons. But there is some familiarity between the teams.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX
Patriots
Patriots, Alabama have engaged in an odd pattern in recent years January 8, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
Red Sox
If Mookie Betts goes to arbitration, his case is even stronger this year January 8, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels says he's staying with the Patriots January 8, 2019 | 11:36 AM
Josh McDaniels in 2017 after the AFC Championship.
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh McDaniels's future with the Patriots January 8, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) watches as he misses a field goal in the final minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Thoughts on the NFL playoffs so far January 8, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
The return of Aron Baynes sounds like it's right around the corner January 8, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Clemson Dabo Swinney Trophy
College Sports
Clemson defeats Alabama 44-16 to win national title January 8, 2019 | 2:12 AM
Clemson Dabo Swinney Championship
College Sports
Clemson enters best-of-all-time discussion with 15-0 season, national championship January 8, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Kyrie Irving drives between Brooklyn Nets guard Shabazz Napier and forward Rodions Kurucs during the second half.
Celtics
Irving scores 17 in return as Celtics top sloppy Nets 116-95 January 7, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'Honestly, the last person I expected to see walk into the funeral home was Nick Saban' January 7, 2019 | 9:16 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talks with offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the decision says LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Matt LaFleur reportedly accepts offer to become Packers coach January 7, 2019 | 9:15 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about facing Philip Rivers January 7, 2019 | 7:56 PM
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry wears a knee brace as he runs on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick had to say about the return of Hunter Henry January 7, 2019 | 6:07 PM
Craig Kimbrel of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his team's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox re-sign Craig Kimbrel? January 7, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Patriots Chargers October 2017
Patriots
What’s similar to the last time the Patriots played the Chargers, and what’s changed January 7, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (90) exchange words in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. In the background at left is Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Patriots
5 Patriots-centric takeaways from Chargers-Ravens January 7, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Tom Brady Philip Rivers
Patriots
Tom Brady talked Philip Rivers's toughness, all-night film study, and Kliff Kingsbury in WEEI interview January 7, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Goodyear Blimp College Football
College Sports
The Goodyear Blimp goes to the College Football Hall of Fame January 7, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Roger Goodell Patriots
Sports News
A Chargers player called out Roger Goodell January 7, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Philip Rivers
NFL
Melvin Ingram anchors the Chargers' defense — and other things we learned from their win over the Ravens January 7, 2019 | 5:30 AM
Cam Neely isn't too concerned with Charlie McAvoy's lack of punctuality.
Bruins
Bruins address Charlie McAvoy's tardiness January 6, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Brian Hoyer
Patriots
Brian Hoyer loses friendly wager to Patrick Chung January 6, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty have fought to raise awareness to combat sickle cell disease.
Patriots
McCourty twins praise aunt who lost battle with sickle cell disease for 'defying the odds' January 6, 2019 | 9:48 PM
Philip Rivers NFL
Patriots
What Philip Rivers had to say about facing Tom Brady January 6, 2019 | 9:02 PM
The Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau.
NBA
Timberwolves fire coach, president Tom Thibodeau January 6, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles passes during the first half Sunday.
NFL
Nick Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears January 6, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Josh McDaniels could become a head coach in Green Bay, Cleveland, or elsewhere.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly preparing for the departure of Josh McDaniels January 6, 2019 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots haven’t lost any ground in TV ratings January 6, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady is eager to face Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers this coming Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots-Chargers matchup: 'Let's have some fun!' January 6, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Robert Williams,
Celtics
'This might sound funny, but I literally don’t know the days of the week' January 6, 2019 | 6:41 PM