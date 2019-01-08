Josh McDaniels says he’s staying with the Patriots

Ending speculation about a potential departure, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he’s staying with the Patriots.

“The book is closed,’’ on head coaching interviews this cycle, McDaniels said on a conference call Tuesday. His lone interview was with the Packers, who hired former Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

“I’m completely focused on the Chargers and our season, finishing strong, and I’ll be here moving forward,’’ McDaniels said.

McDaniels said he had “no contact’’ with the Browns, whose head coaching job he had been linked with at times. He said he had “no idea’’ if what happened with the Colts last year impacted his interview cycle this year. McDaniels verbally accepted the Colts offer to become their head coach last year, and went so far as to arrange a coaching staff, then pulled out to stay in New England after Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft appealed to him right after the Super Bowl.

McDaniels thanked the Packers for interviewing him and called the process “educational,’’ but said he considers his job with the Patriots “one of the best jobs in the world.’’

McDaniels said earlier this season, as he’s said in the past, that it’s a goal of his to become a head coach again. He’ll wait at least another year to meet it.