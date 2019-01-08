Patriots, Alabama have engaged in an odd pattern in recent years

In the wake of Clemson’s 44-16 win over Alabama in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, some Patriots fans with sharp eyes noticed a peculiar coincidence. WBZ’s Adam Kaufman was quick to point out that the Patriots and Alabama have never won coinciding championships. In fact, the teams have unintentionally swapped championship seasons in recent years.

Fun fact for #Patriots fans: The Pats and Alabama have NEVER won a championship in the same season. So, if you believe in that sorta thing, good win for Clemson last night. Pats titles: 2001, '03, '04, '14, '16 Bama titles: 2009, '11, '12, '15, '17 New England's turn for '18. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) January 8, 2019

The Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX in the 2014 NFL season, defeating the Seattle Seahawks. In 2015, Alabama captured the college football national championship over Clemson. The 2016 NFL season? The Patriots miraculously overcame that 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons with under one half to play, ultimately emerging victorious in a record-setting overtime victory in Super Bowl LI.

Advertisement

Not to be outdone, Alabama secured another college football championship in 2017, besting Georgia 26-23. The Patriots appeared in the Super Bowl last year, too – and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year’s results gave rise to a coincidental 1-2 pattern since 2014. Patriots, Alabama. Patriots, Alabama.

In 2018, the Patriots and Alabama emerged as contenders yet again for their league’s championship. Though Alabama’s quest for a third title ended before the Patriots’ journey through the 2018 NFL playoffs began, the Crimson Tide’s loss means a Patriots Super Bowl LIII win continues this oddly satisfying pattern.

How trustworthy is this trend? Probably somewhere in between “not at all” and the unlikely accuracy of 2010 FIFA World Cup prediction expert Paul the Octopus. Either way, Patriots fans sure hope it continues.