With Devin McCourty back, Patriots have full house at practice

New England had perfect attendance.

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty
Devin McCourty and his brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, warm up during practice, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
1:06 PM

FOXBOROUGH — Devin McCourty returned to practice Wednesday, giving the Patriots a full house as they continued their preparations for Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Chargers.

McCourty left the regular-season finale against the Jets because of a head injury and was held out of practice last week.

Also spotted at the windy workout were the newest members of the practice squad: defensive back A.J. Howard and offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who at 6 feet 9 inches and 317 pounds is pretty hard to miss.

The Patriots will issue their first practice report of the season later in the afternoon.

