With Devin McCourty back, Patriots have full house at practice
New England had perfect attendance.
FOXBOROUGH — Devin McCourty returned to practice Wednesday, giving the Patriots a full house as they continued their preparations for Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Chargers.
McCourty left the regular-season finale against the Jets because of a head injury and was held out of practice last week.
Also spotted at the windy workout were the newest members of the practice squad: defensive back A.J. Howard and offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who at 6 feet 9 inches and 317 pounds is pretty hard to miss.
The Patriots will issue their first practice report of the season later in the afternoon.
