How to watch, stream, and listen to Patriots-Chargers
The No. 2 seed New England Patriots host the 5th-seeded Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 13, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Patriots emerged victorious each of the last three times the teams met, including a 21-13 win on Oct. 29, 2017. The two teams last battled in the NFL playoffs on Jan. 20, 2008, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s Patriots bested Philip Rivers’s Chargers 21-12.
Here’s how to tune in to the game on Sunday:
Basic info
Who: New England Patriots (11-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (13-4)
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 1:05 p.m. E.T.
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Television
Network: CBS
Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Analysts: Tony Romo
Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson
Streaming
Radio
Local: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)
Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak
National: Westwood One (Find your station here)
Sirius: XM 88, XM 468 (Spanish)