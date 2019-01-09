How to watch, stream, and listen to Patriots-Chargers

The two teams last battled in the NFL playoffs on Jan. 20, 2008, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's Patriots bested Philip Rivers' Chargers 21-12.

Patriots Chargers NFL Playoffs
Patriots Lawrence Guy and Elandon Roberts battle with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers for a fumble during a 2017 game between the two teams. –Matthew J. Lee / Globe staff
The No. 2 seed New England Patriots host the 5th-seeded Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 13, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Patriots emerged victorious each of the last three times the teams met, including a 21-13 win on Oct. 29, 2017. The two teams last battled in the NFL playoffs on Jan. 20, 2008, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s Patriots bested Philip Rivers’s Chargers 21-12.

Here’s how to tune in to the game on Sunday:

Basic info

Who: New England Patriots (11-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (13-4)

When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 1:05 p.m. E.T.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Television

Network: CBS

Boston affiliate: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Program Guide

Complete 2018 NFL Playoffs schedule

Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

Analysts: Tony Romo

Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Streaming

CBS All Access

NFL Live

Yahoo! Sports App

Radio

Local: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Bob Socci and Scott Zolak

National: Westwood One (Find your station here)

Sirius: XM 88, XM 468 (Spanish)

