Morning sports update: Tom Brady explained why he doesn’t trust ‘a lot of people’

The Bruins defeated the Wild on Tuesday night 4-0, with Tuukka Rask making 24 saves in his first shutout of the season.

The game included some impressive manuevering from Brad Marchand to get on the end of this off-the-boards rebound:

Brad Marchand makes it a 2-0 game. John Moore with two helpers already tonight. pic.twitter.com/Umj5NFCRcf — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 9, 2019

The Celtics host the Pacers tonight at 7 p.m., while the Bruins play the Capitals at TD Garden on Wednesday, also at 7 p.m.

The Patriots continue to prepare to play the Chargers at Gillette Stadium this Sunday (1:05 p.m.)

Tom Brady spoke about where he feels most at home: On an episode of the “Religion of Sports” podcast, Tom Brady offered some revealing thoughts on why he continues to play football at the age of 41.

“When I’m out on the field in front of 70,000 people, I can kind of do what I want,” Brady said. “I can really be who I am. I get to be me with my raw emotion and energy. If I want to scream at somebody, I can scream at somebody. But you don’t really see me do that any place else.”

Brady also explained why he’s careful about the company he keeps.

“In so many ways I can be myself out there on the field that, in a lot of ways, I can’t be myself if I don’t feel protected,” Brady noted. “If I’m around people I don’t know, and I know that a conversation is going to go outside the people that I’m having a conversation with, I don’t say much. And I think that my way of protecting myself from that is to isolate myself, because I’m protective of who I am, and I don’t trust a lot of people. So that’s probably why I love football so much, because it allows me to be who I am in a very authentic way that is hard for me to be when I walk off the field.”

As Patriots fans perpetually speculate about how much longer Brady will play, the New England quarterback used an analogy to describe how he still has unfinished goals in football.

“I mean I think the last eight years of my career were better than the first 10,” Brady posited. “So I should just prolong it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. It’d be like getting close to the top of the mountain and be like, ‘That’s it, I’m good.’ And it’s like no, you worked really hard to get to this point, why not finish it off?”

On this day: In the midst of the Korean War in 1952, the United States Marine Corps made a surprise recall of a reservist: Ted Williams. The 33-year-old Red Sox outfielder was one of the last people to find out, as he was in the Florida Everglades on a fishing trip.

“I’m not different from the next fellow,” Williams told his business manager, Freddie Corcoran. “If Uncle Sam wants me, I’m ready.”

Williams would pass his April physical, and would be officially recalled into service in May after playing just six games with the Red Sox. He flew 39 combat missions in the Korean War, including several as John Glenn’s wingman. Williams would return from duty and rejoin the Red Sox in August, 1953, batting a combined .406 over the two shortened seasons.

Also on this day, in 2012, club legend Thierry Henry returned to Arsenal on loan from the New York Red Bulls to score within minutes of being subbed on against Leeds United:

Daily highlight: Jake DeBrusk, off the chest, nothing but net: