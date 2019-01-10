In chilly conditions, Patriots get warmed up for Chargers

FOXBOROUGH — With snow swirling and a biting wind howling, the Patriots held their second-to-last practice before Sunday’s AFC divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday afternoon.

It was the kind of scene New Englanders would love to see again Sunday as the Chargers come to town for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff.

The Patriots again had 100 percent attendance and enter the playoffs as healthy as they’ve been all season. Only tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle) were limited at Wednesday’s session.

#Patriots had all hands on deck for today’s Winter Wonderland practice. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lmKkYb4Uoh — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 10, 2019

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers joked that it was “too nice’’ not to practice on the West Coast last week, and that’s likely how Bill Belichick and his players felt about Thursday’s practice conditions.