Morning sports update: J.C. Jackson enjoys the Malcolm Butler comparisons

Also: A Bill Belichick anecdote from Philip Rivers, the anniversary of Tom Brady attending a famous football game, and more.

JC Jackson
J.C. Jackson defends against Kevin White in Oct., 2018. –AP Photo/David Banks
By
10:13 AM

The Celtics beat the Pacers at TD Garden on Wednesday night, 135-108. Marcus Morris led the way for Boston with 22 points and eight rebounds. The Celtics now head to Miami to play the Heat tonight at 7 p.m.

The Bruins host the Capitals tonight at TD Garden (7 p.m.)

Another undrafted Patriots cornerback prepares for the postseason: Patriots rookie cornerback J.C. Jackson has been one of the best players at his position in the NFL over the last month, according to Pro Football Focus.

The amazing thing about the 23-year-old Jackson is that he was signed as an undrafted free agent. For Patriots fans, this sounds like a familiar story. And it sounds familiar for Jackson too.

“I was told about Malcolm Butler, how he came in undrafted and he played, won a Super Bowl,” Jackson told NESN’s Zack Cox. “That’s big, especially being undrafted. … I watch football, so I knew about Malcolm Butler, but when I came here, a lot of guys told me about his background, his history and everything and how he’s successful now.”

Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, left New England in free agency after being benched for almost all of last year’s Super Bowl. Still, his legacy as a rookie is a beacon for Jackson, who has seen his playing time increase over the course of the season. Looking toward his first NFL playoff game, Jackson was honest about his mindset.

“Of course I’m nervous,” Jackson admitted. “This is my first playoff game. I’m nervous, but I’m ready. It’s a ready nervous.”

More from Boston.com:

Philip Rivers recounted the time Bill Belichick yelled at him during the Pro Bowl: While the NFL’s Pro Bowl is generally a laid-back affair, Bill Belichick was simply not having it in 2010, according to Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. The Patriots coach let his AFC team know that losing by such a wide margin – the team trailed 42-7 – was unacceptable.

“I got a kick out of that because I’m sitting there with Peyton Manning and [Matt] Cassel, and if Peyton’s not my all-time favorite, [he’s] one of. I was glad I wasn’t the only one that had thrown it to the other team. I thought that was pretty good. I got fussed out at halftime of the Pro Bowl.” [The Boston Globe]

Skip Bayless argued in favor of Tom Brady’s season:

Kelly Oubre slapped the floor…but couldn’t get the stop against Luka Dončić:

On this day: In 1982, with a young Tom Brady in the crowd, Joe Montana directed the 49ers downfield for a game-winning touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. The drive culminated with Dwight Clark making “The Catch” to beat the Cowboys.

Also on this day, in 2015, Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola as the Patriots rallied to beat the Ravens in the Divisional Round, 35-31.

Daily highlight: Kyrie Irving put his defender “in a blender” before driving for the layup.

