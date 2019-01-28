Nickell Robey-Coleman assures that he respects ‘sensei of football’ Tom Brady

The Rams cornerback clarifies his Brady comments.

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates in the locker room after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game, against the New Orleans Saints. –The Associated Press
January 28, 2019

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman wants you to know that he has nothing but respect for Tom Brady.

After stating in a recent profile by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne that Brady’s “age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman told reporters in Atlanta Monday night that he never meant it as an insult to the Patriots quarterback.

“I feel a little disrespected that people would think I would disrespect Tom Brady,” Robey-Coleman said. “I got nothing but respect. I’m a class act when it comes to that.”

Robey-Coleman, who had the infamous helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis that was not flagged during the NFC Championship Game, also went into detail about Brady’s overall game and the challenges that he and the Rams’ defense will face on Sunday.

“He’s a great quarterback,” he said. “We know that he got a lot of championships. We know that he got a lot of accolades. We know that he’s a future Hall-of-Famer … What’s different about Tom Brady is that he puts his teammates in the right position to make plays. That’s why he’s Tom Brady. That’s why he’s great.

“That’s like the Sensei of football. You can’t talk about the Sensei of football. It’s a respect level.”

