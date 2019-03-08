Morning sports update: Adam Schefter thinks signs are ‘encouraging’ for Rob Gronkowski’s return in 2019

Also: The Bruins have something special happening, Carl Yastrzemski at spring training, and Russian hockey trivia.

Rob Gronkowski extends to make a crucial pass in Super Bowl LIII.
Rob Gronkowski extends to make a crucial catch in Super Bowl LIII. –The Associated Press
By
10:23 AM

The Bruins extended their streak of games without a regulation loss on Thursday night with a dramatic 4-3 comeback win against the Panthers. Patrice Bergeron’s game-winner with seconds remaining in the game was narrated by a euphoric Jack Edwards on NESN.

The Bruins will look to continue the streak on Saturday night at TD Garden against the Senators at 7 p.m.

The Celtics will be away on Saturday in Los Angeles against the struggling Lakers at 8:30 p.m.

And the Revolution’s home opener also happens on Saturday. The Revs play the Crew at Gillette Stadium, kicking off at 2 p.m.

Adam Schefter’s thoughts on Rob Gronkowski: NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan” on Friday morning, offering his thoughts on the latest regarding Rob Gronkowski’s current status. The Patriots tight end was reportedly considering retirement and hasn’t signaled definitively what his plans are for the future.

Still, Schefter sees no news as good news for Patriots fans hoping for Gronkowski’s return.

“There’s no decision yet,” said Schefter. “Not that I know of. Like, for all I know, maybe he’s told Tom [Brady] ‘Hey, I’m coming back.’ But I think that if you’re a Patriots fan or with the Patriots, I think you have to feel encouraged.”

“We’re now a month out of the Super Bowl and we haven’t heard anything. It seems like business as usual,” Schefter continued. “I think right now I would be more surprised if Gronk retired than if he came back. And at the end of the season, there was a lot of talk about him retiring, right? So there’s nothing official, but every sign we’ve seen, every sense that we’ve felt has been positive. I think it’s trending the right way, but we obviously need to hear from the man himself any decision.”

Trivia: Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin currently leads the NHL with 46 goals through 66 games. The 33-year-old Russian is currently on pace to comfortably clear the 50-goal threshold, something that no NHL player has done since Ovechkin last did it in 2015-2016. In fact, the last two players to do it have both been Russian. Since the 92-93 season, seven Russians (including Ovechkin) have topped 50 goals in an NHL season. Who are they?

Hint: Their initials are AO, AM, PB, PB, SF, IK, EM.

More from Boston.com:

The Bruins have something special going: After winning with style on Thursday night to extend the team’s current streak without a regulation loss, the Bruins appear to have crossed into rarified territory.

As Globe columnist Kevin Paul Dupont noted, “they play like they expect some magic to happen, that they’ll conjur it up on demand as if their sticks have all been autographed by Harry Potter.”

Carl Yastrzemski’s thoughts on the current Red Sox outfield: With a few months until his 80th birthday, Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski is savoring his annual appearance at spring training as much as ever. He views the team’s current outfield as something special.

“The Red Sox are very lucky to have these three outfielders,” Yastrzemski said. “They’re young. They can run. And, like I said, they can play defense, and they’re tremendous on the offensive part of the field.” [The Athletic]

One thing the current Red Sox outfield lacks? A song:

The Patriots reportedly tried to add Randall Cobb last year: According to Jay Glazer of The Athletic, the Patriots made attempts to acquire a reason before the trade deadline last season. He mentioned one name in particular.

“Actually, here’s a name that people don’t know about: they even called trying to trade for Randall Cobb at one point,” Glazer wrote.

Stephon Gilmore’s reaction to the then-rumored Antonio Brown trade to the Bills:

Great Scott, Julian Edelman’s vacation is already over:

Rajon Rondo wanted to clarify where he thinks the focus should be (instead of his seat choice):

On this day: In 1930, Babe Ruth signed a two-year, $160,000 contract with the Yankees. When it was pointed out to him that he was now making $5,000 more than President Herbert Hoover, Ruth – acknowledging the downward spiral of the U.S. economy – supposedly replied, “I had a better year than he did.”

Less aptly, Yankee general manager Ed Barrow said of the deal, “No one will ever be paid more than Ruth.”

In 1971, Joe Frazier ended Muhammad Ali’s undefeated heavyweight boxing run in a 15-round unanimous decision. The “Fight of the Century” was held at Madison Square Garden. Celebrities clambered for ringside seats. Frank Sinatra worked the event as a photographer. And the crowd was not disappointed, seeing the first of a trilogy of grueling fights between the two greats.

And in 2005, Ronaldinho scored an iconic Champions League goal against Chelsea from a standstill:

Daily highlight: While Bergeron’s winner was the memorable play of the night, it would’ve counted for less had it not been for Matt Grzelcyk’s tying goal just before.

Trivia answers: Alex Ovechkin, Alexander Mogilny, Pavel Bure, Peter Bondra, Sergei Fedorov, Ilya Kovalchuk, and Evgeni Malkin.

