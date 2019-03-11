Isaiah Wynn was ecstatic seeing ‘big bro’ Trent Brown’s reported contract details

"He earned EVERY last cent."

Isaiah Wynn Patriots camp.
Isaiah Wynn weighed in on Twitter after news broke of Trent Brown's major new contract. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
2:03 PM

With Trent Brown reportedly heading out the door, the Patriots may have a ready-made replacement at left tackle waiting in the wings.

Isaiah Wynn, whom the Patriots selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, missed the entire season after he tore an Achilles in August. But the 22-year-old has been recovering and could compete for the spot Brown appears to be vacating.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown is leaving New England for the Oakland Raiders in a record contract.

Wynn, who got to watch and study Brown all season, reacted on Twitter to the news with joy:

Referencing the 6’8″ Brown as “big bro,” Wynn (who is 6’2″) expressed his satisfaction seeing a fellow lineman get paid.

The formula of replacing a left tackle is usually complicated for any footballteam, and fraught with danger. That said, Brown was traded for a year ago after former Patriots tackle Nate Solder left in the free agency. Brown, under the tutelage of New England offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, became an elite tackle.

Now, Scarnecchia will have the potential to repeat the feat with a new lineman.

