Isaiah Wynn was ecstatic seeing ‘big bro’ Trent Brown’s reported contract details

With Trent Brown reportedly heading out the door, the Patriots may have a ready-made replacement at left tackle waiting in the wings.

Isaiah Wynn, whom the Patriots selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, missed the entire season after he tore an Achilles in August. But the 22-year-old has been recovering and could compete for the spot Brown appears to be vacating.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown is leaving New England for the Oakland Raiders in a record contract.

Former Patriots’ OT Trent Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Oakland Raiders, per source, making him highest paid OL in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Wynn, who got to watch and study Brown all season, reacted on Twitter to the news with joy:

BROKE THE F***ING BANK!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) March 11, 2019

Referencing the 6’8″ Brown as “big bro,” Wynn (who is 6’2″) expressed his satisfaction seeing a fellow lineman get paid.

He earned EVERY last cent. Proud af of big bro. Def paved the way ✊🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) March 11, 2019

The formula of replacing a left tackle is usually complicated for any footballteam, and fraught with danger. That said, Brown was traded for a year ago after former Patriots tackle Nate Solder left in the free agency. Brown, under the tutelage of New England offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, became an elite tackle.

Now, Scarnecchia will have the potential to repeat the feat with a new lineman.