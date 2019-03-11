NFL free agency tracker: Trey Flowers reportedly intends to sign with the Detroit Lions

Danny Amendola is headed there, too.

New England Patriots Trey Flowers #98 in action against the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Trey Flowers, during Super Bowl LIII. –Gregory Payan / AP
By
Andrew Mahoney
updated at 7:38 AM

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., but teams and representatives for unrestricted free agents are allowed to begin talking about potential deals Monday at noon. Additionally, teams have also been busy working on trades and contract extensions leading up to the legal tampering window, so there should be plenty of news around the league.

Check back here as we’ll have updates on the latest moves.

As expected the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Nick Foles agreed on a four-year, $88 million contract, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

The deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives, the AP said.

Foles will replace the inconsistent Blake Bortles, Jacksonville’s top pick (third overall) in the 2014 draft.

Foles, 30, went 4-1 in the postseason and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the last two years. He was the 2018 Super Bowl MVP in a stunning victory over the Patriots.

Philadelphia opted not to use the franchise tag on Foles, allowing him to hit the open market.

Trey Flowers joins Amendola in Detroit

Trey Flowers will sign a five-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Lions’ leadership carries prominent ties to the Patriots. Both Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia spent over a decade in New England. However Patricia’s first season as a head coach ended in difficult circumstances, with the team posting a 6-10 record.

Trent Brown to the Raiders

After helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to sign with the Oakland Raiders according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is worth four years, $66 million, with $36.75 million guaranteed, making him highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in April, 2018. The Patriots sent a third-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for Brown and a fifth-round pick. Brown would go on to replace Nick Solder, who left via free agency to join the New York Giants last offseason, at left tackle.

His ability to transition from right tackle, where he played in San Francisco, was all the more crucial when Isaiah Wynn, selected by the Patriots with the 23rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, tore his Achilles’ tendon in the preseason and never played a snap.

 The Bills are interested in meeting with defensive end Trey Flowers, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. The Dolphins, with former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores as head coach, are also said to be interested in Flowers. ESPN reports that Flowers could get a “monster deal” in excess of $18 million per year after many of the top free-agent pass-rushers got franchised.

  Having already signed former Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen, the Miami Dolphins are apparently interested in wide receiver Phillip Dorset, according to the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley.

 The San Francisco 49ers are signing linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year, $54 million deal, according to reports. Alexander played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, starting the first six games before tearing his ACL in Week 7 and missing the rest of the season.

Still no word on Gronk

Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made the media rounds on Monday and talked about the Patriots tight end.

“I spoke with him recently. He’s feeling good. He’s healthy,” Rosenhaus told The Rich Eisen Show. “He got banged up in the Super Bowl. He played through a quad injury. He’s one of a kind.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do. Last time I talked to him, he hadn’t made a decision yet. Not sure what that decision is going to be, but whatever he decides, obviously he’ll have my full support.

“I know that he’s been in touch with the organization, and they’re supporting him. They’re giving him the time that he needs to make this call. Hopefully Rob will be very comfortable with his decision. I just said to him, ‘Take your time man. Make the decision that’s best for you. Don’t rush into anything, and think it through, and then do what you think is best.’”

Amendola to the Lions

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was not a free agent for long. Released Friday by the Miami Dolphins, Amendola is signing with the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Monday.

Amendola’s agreement with Detroit is for one year, with $4.5 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal also includes incentives that could raise the figure to $5.75 million.

Amendola played five seasons with the Patriots through the 2017 season, totaling 230 receptions for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 13 postseason games, he had 57 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns.

  Defensive back Justin Coleman will sign a four-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth $36 million, according to multiple reports. Coleman played two seasons with the Patriots in 2015 and 2016.

  Defensive tackle Malik Jackson is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN.. The deal is expected to be for three years, $10 million, according to Adam Schefter. Jackson played the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was released last week.

Contract extensions and trades

 Linebacker Dante Fowler has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, passing up a shot at unrestricted free agency to stay with the NFC champions. It’s a one-year, $14 million deal, according to Rapoport.

  The Eagles will hold on to offensive tackle Jason Peters, signing him to a one-year deal, according to reports.

  The Denver Broncos picked up the option for wide reciver Emmanuel Sanders, according to reports.

 Tight end Ben Braunecker, who played at Harvard, re-signed with the Chicago Bears for two years, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

 The Giants are signing restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley to a three-year, $9.6 million extension, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

 The Baltimore Ravens exercised the 2019 option on cornerback Brandon Carr.

 The Jets agreed Sunday to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Oakland Raiders. The deal includes the Jets sending their fifth-round draft pick to the Raiders for Oakland’s sixth-rounder, according to the Associated Press.

 The Raiders also agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

