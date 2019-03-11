Trey Flowers says goodbye to New England

Former Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers said goodbye to New England on Monday, signing with the Detriot Lions as a free agent and reuniting with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Detroit’s head coach.

Flowers, who spent four seasons in New England after being drafted by Bill Belichick in 2015, praised his experience with the Patriots in a short Instagram post after the news of his signing was announced.

Flowers won two Super Bowl rings in his four seasons with New England and totaled 21 sacks and 25 tackles for loss during that span.

His contract with Detroit is for five years and although the details are not yet known, Flowers is expected to earn an average of $16 million-$17 million per year.