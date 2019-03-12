Josh Gordon quotes John F. Kennedy in thank-you note to the Patriots

The team reportedly made a move Tuesday to keep the suspended wide receiver in New England.

Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon (right) gets a hand in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (eft). The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Josh Gordon (right) gets a hand in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (left) against the Minnesota Vikings in December. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
Josh Gordon seems pretty happy about the possibility of staying in New England.

The suspended Patriots wide receiver thanked the team on social media Tuesday morning, following reports that they had made a move to retain him for the 2019 season.

“Do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men,” Gordon wrote on Instagram, quoting a 1963 speech made by former President John F. Kennedy, who was in turn quoting the renowned Boston preacher Phillips Brooks.

“Thank You @patriots,” the 27-year-old added.

Gordon, who has had a long history of substance abuse dating back to middle school, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the league’s drug policy. The suspension — Gordon’s fifth since getting drafted in 2012 — cast doubt on his NFL future at the time. If and when he is reinstated by the league, Gordon is set to be a restricted free agent.

However, as The Boston Globe first reported Tuesday morning, the Patriots have placed an original round tender on Gordon for the 2019 season, meaning that he is guaranteed a $2.025 million salary for one year if he signs with the team. If Gordon signs with another team — which the Globe reports would be “highly unlikely,” given his suspension – the collective bargaining agreement states that the Patriots would receive that team’s third-round pick in return.

Gordon reportedly made just over $700,000 last season playing for the Browns and the Patriots, who traded a fifth-round pick for him in September. So the more than $2 million salary would amount to a significant raise. In 11 games with the team, Gordon made 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Before last month’s Super Bowl, his fellow Patriots receivers said they still considered Gordon part of the team. According to the Globe, he is currently working out and receiving substance abuse and mental health treatment in Florida — and will “likely return to the Patriots at some point this fall.”

Whether or not he is allowed to return to Foxborough next season, Gordon wasn’t the only one excited about the news Tuesday. On his Instagram story Tuesday morning, he posted a short clip of his daughter dancing in his navy No. 10 jersey.

“Still a Patriot,” Gordon wrote.

