Brandon Bolden is returning to the Patriots

Brandon Bolden is coming back.

After a year down in Miami, Bolden will be returning to New England on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old spent the first six years of his career with the Patriots as a backup running back and core special teams player before getting released on cutdown day last September and signing with the Dolphins.

His role is primarily on special teams, but Bolden did have eight rushes for 91 yards and two touchdowns last season in Miami. Both of those touchdowns and 60 of those rushing yards came against the Patriots in the “Miami Miracle’’ game in December.

Advertisement

Bolden is boisterous and was a well-liked teammate in New England, where he was signed as an undrafted rookie from Ole Miss in 2012. The Patriots would have liked to bring him back after cut day last year, but lost the chance to when the Dolphins quickly signed him.

The Patriots had some struggles in coverage on special teams throughout the season, choosing to address them by signing Ramon Humber and Albert McClellan midway through the year.

Bolden can officially sign his contract when free agency opens Wednesday at 4 p.m.