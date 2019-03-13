Patriots extend qualifying offers to Josh Gordon, Jonathan Jones

The Patriots have extended qualifying offers to restricted free agent receiver Josh Gordon and defensive back Jonathan Jones.

They placed second-round tenders on both, meaning any team that signed them would have to send back a second-round compensatory draft pick to New England.

In Gordon’s case, it keeps alive the possibility that he could rejoin New England if he’s reinstated from his latest suspension for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions.

Gordon returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely in December for breaking the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.

He has been suspended several times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Browns in 2012. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Gordon’s outlook improved with New England last season, where he landed in September in a trade after the Browns felt it was time to cut ties with him. He had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots, five years removed from an All-Pro season in 2013 with 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.