Phillip Dorsett is sticking with the Patriots

For Dorsett, a one-year deal provides him an opportunity to get more consistent snaps and prove himself before potentially hitting the market again.

Phillip Dorsett
Phillip Dorsett celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIII. –TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
By
March 13, 2019

The Patriots made their first move at wide receiver Wednesday night, re-signing Phillip Dorsett to a one-year deal according to a league source.

Dorsett joins Julian Edelman, Braxton Berrios and possibly Josh Gordon in New England’s wide receiver room. Receiver is one of the major needs the Patriots have to address this offseason, as Dorsett was part of a big class of Patriots receivers to hit free agency this cycle. He could turn out to be the only one to re-sign with Cordarrelle Patterson having left for Chicago and Chris Hogan testing the market.

Dorsett finished the 2018 regular season with 32 receptions, 290 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old started strong, his best game coming in Week 1 with a seven-catch, 66-yard, one touchdown performance, but his role decreased significantly when the Patriots traded for Gordon and Edelman returned from his four-game suspension. He finished strong, though, with his playoff contributions including a 29-yard touchdown catch in the AFC Championship game.

For Dorsett, a one-year deal provides him an opportunity to get more consistent snaps and prove himself before potentially hitting the market again. Despite the changing nature of his role in the offense, Dorsett remained happy to be playing for the Patriots throughout the season and the coaching staff had consistent high praise for his work ethic and reliability.

The two sides had been talking about a potential return since the NFL Combine at the beginning of the month, with those discussions culminating in Wednesday’s agreement.

