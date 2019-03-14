Malcom Brown signs three-year, $15 million deal with New Orleans

His departure isn’t a surprise, but leaves the Patriots with work to do on their defensive line.

Malcolm Brown
After Kyle Van Noy recovered a second-quarter fumble, he celebrated with defensive teammates Donta' Hightower, Elandon Roberts, and Malcolm Brown. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
4:23 PM

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown is the latest free agent to leave the Patriots, signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints, according to a league source.

Brown had a good sense as free agency approached that there was likely to be more money available if he left New England. The Patriots drafted the 6-2, 320-pounder in the first round in 2015, but declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason. Brown was still a big piece of the defensive line, playing 44 percent of the defensive snaps, mostly as a space eater on first and second downs.

Brown does have some pass-rushing ability for a big guy, with 8.5 sacks over his four seasons in the NFL, and may get better production in a different scheme.

Advertisement

His departure isn’t a surprise, but leaves the Patriots with work to do on their defensive line with Danny Shelton still a free agent. Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler are the top defensive tackles currently on the roster, with Ufomba Kamalu, Frank Herron, and David Parry filling out New England’s depth.

The Patriots did have former Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey in for a visit Thursday as they explore options to round out the group that just lost Brown.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady and Michael Bennett
Patriots
Michael Bennett admits he used to 'hate' the Patriots partly because of Tom Brady's hair March 14, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Kelly Catlin Olympics Cycling
Olympics
Remembering Kelly Catlin: Concussion questions follow death of beloved Olympic cyclist March 14, 2019 | 12:31 PM
John Simon
Patriots
Patriots re-sign defensive end John Simon March 14, 2019 | 12:21 PM
College admissions scandal
Sports News
The 145-pound long snapper and other tales from the college admissions scandal March 14, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook
Celtics
'People always expect us to turn the shoulder' March 14, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Here's the latest news on injured Bruins players March 14, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Michael Bennett Patriots Seahawks NFL
Patriots
Here's a rundown of the Patriots' offseason moves so far March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Odell Beckham Jr Giants Browns
NFL
These 5 NFL teams have made significant moves already this offseason March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Nick Foles
NFL
Jaguars officially agree to terms with Nick Foles, release Blake Bortles March 13, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Patriots extend qualifying offers to Josh Gordon, Jonathan Jones March 13, 2019 | 5:47 PM
Josh McDaniels
Super Bowl
CBS and NBC swap Super Bowl telecast years in 2021 and 2022 March 13, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Jason McCourty Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are retaining Jason McCourty March 13, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics haven’t earned our complete trust, but the signs are good March 13, 2019 | 2:53 PM
Brandon Bolden, Jacob Hollister
Patriots
Brandon Bolden is returning to the Patriots March 13, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Celtics
Charles Barkley had strong words for a potential Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant partnership in New York March 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
FILE- In this April 5, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge, according to newly released jailhouse telephone calls. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Crime
Court reinstates Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction March 13, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Josh Anderson Brandon Carlo NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets March 13, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving trusts the Celtics. Should anyone else? March 13, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Isaiah Thomas appears to be bumped from the Nuggets' rotation March 13, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Le'Veon Bell
NFL
Jets reportedly agree to sign Le'Veon Bell March 13, 2019 | 2:00 AM
James Dolan
NBA
Knicks owner claims Bill Simmons conspiracy with NBA GM March 12, 2019 | 10:51 PM
CAA Northeastern Hofstra Basketball
College Sports
'We're so excited to be included and so excited to play wherever they send us' March 12, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets 7-4 for second-straight loss March 12, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Russell Westbrook fined, Utah Jazz fan banned for altercation March 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Odell Beckham
NFL
Browns reportedly to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from Giants March 12, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Jerry Remy March 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
David Krejci Bruins NHL
Bruins
David Krejci's success comes alongside a rotating cast of linemates March 12, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Darrelle Revis Patriots NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team? March 12, 2019 | 5:14 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, staff members for the NCAA place the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media work room before the start of practices, at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York. You think brackets are just for basketball and that they only get filled out at this time of year, in the days leading up to the start of the NCAA Tournament? If so, think again. Of course, the NCAAs and the billions of dollars spent in bracket pools move the needle more than anything else. But these days, there are brackets for just about everything _ best presidents, best movies, best Aerosmith songs, and so much more. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
College Sports
NCAA Tournament selection show to return to CBS, traditional bracket-first format March 12, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patriots
Michael Bennett wants to talk to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady about Trump March 12, 2019 | 3:38 PM