Michael Bennett admits he used to ‘hate’ the Patriots partly because of Tom Brady’s hair

The Patriots officially traded for defensive end Michael Bennett on Thursday from the Eagles (after the deal was originally announced last Friday). Shortly after arriving in New England, Bennett was interviewed by Patriots.com reporter Megan O’Brien.

The 33-year-old pass rusher, who lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, admitted that his feelings on his new team have changed over time. Interestingly, part of it even had to do with Tom Brady’s hair length.

“I used to hate the Patriots,” Bennett acknowledged. “I hated it because they would win so much. I hated it because Tom Brady’s hair was long. I hated that Belichick would wear sweaters. But now that I’m here, I love it. I love Tom Brady’s hair. I love being a Patriot. Obviously because it’s all about winning.”

Advertisement

Bennett’s brother, Martellus, played for the Patriots in the 2016 season and won a Super Bowl (LI). Still, Michael’s opinion of the Patriots didn’t improve, even after a ringing endorsement from his own family member.

“I hated them even more,” Bennett said. “He loved it, but the fact that he loved it made me hate it.”

“I was the brother that was the Super Bowl champ,” Bennett joked about of the rivalry with his brother. “And then he took that from me. He just took it. And now I have to get that back.”

No official terms of the trade were disclosed, but the Patriots are reportedly sending a 2020 5th round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Bennett and a 2020 7th round pick.