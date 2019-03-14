Patriots re-sign defensive end John Simon

Filling in depth in their defensive front, the Patriots re-signed defensive end John Simon, according to his agency, Element Sports Group.

The Patriots signed Simon last September, a few weeks after the veteran had been cut by the Colts. Simon wound up playing 11 games in the regular season for the Patriots, tallying two sacks and 17 tackles. He fit in well as a rotational edge rusher, playing roughly 30 percent of the defensive snaps in games he was on the roster. Simon’s arrival wasn’t long before the Patriots defense started using its “amoeba’’ front in games, and his ability to pick up the nuances of the unusual formation quickly impressed the team.

New England opted to keep the 28-year-old around as part of a 2019 defense that will try to succeed without its best defensive lineman from 2018, Trey Flowers.