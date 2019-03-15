Morning sports update: Trent Brown thanked the Patriots in a video after signing with the Raiders

"We did our jobs and were world champs, and no one can ever take that away from us."

Trent Brown Patriots goodbye
Trent Brown capped his one season with the Patriots by helping the team win the Super Bowl. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
11:40 AM

The Celtics defeated the Kings on Thursday night, 126-120, while the Bruins fell to the Jets, 4-3.

Saturday will be a busy day at TD Garden, with the Celtics playing the Hawks at 12:30 p.m. while the Bruins host the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, Harvard men’s basketball takes on Penn in the Ivy League Conference Tournament on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Trent Brown thanks New England: Offensive tackle Trent Brown arrived in New England in 2018 without much fanfare. He was a talented player who hadn’t fulfilled his full potential to that point. But after working with Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia for a season, Brown not only helped New England win another Super Bowl, he became one of the most highly valued players at his position in the NFL.

Advertisement

Brown, who became an unrestricted free agent after the season, signed with the Oakland Raiders on a four-year deal worth potentially $66 million ($36.25 of which is guaranteed).

On Thursday evening, Brown released a statement through Uninterrupted in which he thanked New England:

Trivia: If you took the total number of Super Bowls won by Rodney Harrison and added them to the total number of NBA championships won by Robert Parish, what number do you end up with? (The answer is at the bottom).

Hint: One of them has at least one non-New England championship.

More from Boston.com:

Harvard basketball aims to reclaim the Ivy title: After a run of success in the earlier part of the decade, Harvard men’s basketball hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2015. Ivy League Conference Tournament upsets have kept Harvard from dancing in the field of 64. This year, the Crimson are looking to change that. [The Boston Globe]

Tom Brady made a pair of notable Instagram comments. The first being his attempt to recruit Martellus Bennett out of retirement:

And Brady’s other (NSFW) comment came in reaction to Brandon Bolden’s return to New England:

Former Patriot and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel working with draft prospect Christian Wilkins:

Advertisement

The Champions League quarterfinal draw from earlier today:

On this day: In 1912, 44-year-old Cy Young retired from baseball. The dominant right-hander finished his career with an incomprehensible total of 511 wins. His longevity, combined with the era in which he played, allowed for a uniquely prolific total of career wins. In 1892, Young pitched 453 innings in 53 appearances (including 49 starts). That’s more innings than the two 2018 Major League leaders in innings pitched combined.

Young had also helped the Red Sox (initially the Boston Americans) win the first ever World Series in 1903. He ended his career in Boston, playing in 1911 for the Boston Rustlers, who went an abysmal 44-107 (and became the Boston Braves the next season).

Buy Tickets

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown hit a series of clutch threes to help the Celtics on Thursday night.

Trivia answer: Six (Harrison won two with the Patriots, Parish won three with the Celtics, one with the Bulls)

TOPICS: Patriots Celtics Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kareem Hunt Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
NFL suspends Kareem Hunt 8 games for 'physical altercations' March 15, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Rob Manfred MLB Baseball
MLB
MLB changes All-Star selection process and pace-of-play rules for 2019 March 15, 2019 | 9:17 AM
Florida Arkansas NCAA Basketball
College Sports
Bubble watch: NCAA teams bid for March Madness spots March 15, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'If we were out and about with our families, ain't nobody saying no s*** like that to us' March 15, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Le'Veon Bell Jets NFL Football
NFL
Le'Veon Bell 'woke up feeling amazing' after joining the Jets March 15, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Bruins Jets NHL Hockey
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets March 15, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Bruins Jets NHL Hockey
Bruins
Bruins extend losing streak to three with 4-3 loss to Jets March 15, 2019 | 7:36 AM
Jason Witten, Joe Tessitore
Media
How will ESPN fill Jason Witten's spot on 'Monday Night Football'? March 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Zion Williamson
College Sports
Zion Williamson has 29 points in return, No. 5 Duke rolls in ACCs March 15, 2019 | 1:05 AM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's triple-double leads Celtics past Kings 126-120 March 14, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Malcolm Brown
Patriots
Malcom Brown signs three-year, $15 million deal with New Orleans March 14, 2019 | 4:23 PM
Tom Brady and Michael Bennett
Patriots
Michael Bennett admits he used to 'hate' the Patriots partly because of Tom Brady's hair March 14, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Kelly Catlin Olympics Cycling
Olympics
Remembering Kelly Catlin: Concussion questions follow death of beloved Olympic cyclist March 14, 2019 | 12:31 PM
John Simon
Patriots
Patriots re-sign defensive end John Simon March 14, 2019 | 12:21 PM
College admissions scandal
Sports News
The 145-pound long snapper and other tales from the college admissions scandal March 14, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook
Celtics
'People always expect us to turn the shoulder' March 14, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Bruins
Bruins
Here's the latest news on injured Bruins players March 14, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Michael Bennett Patriots Seahawks NFL
Patriots
Here's a rundown of the Patriots' offseason moves so far March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Odell Beckham Jr Giants Browns
NFL
These 5 NFL teams have made significant moves already this offseason March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Phillip Dorsett
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett is sticking with the Patriots March 13, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Nick Foles
NFL
Jaguars officially agree to terms with Nick Foles, release Blake Bortles March 13, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Patriots extend qualifying offers to Josh Gordon, Jonathan Jones March 13, 2019 | 5:47 PM
Josh McDaniels
Super Bowl
CBS and NBC swap Super Bowl telecast years in 2021 and 2022 March 13, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Jason McCourty Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are retaining Jason McCourty March 13, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics haven’t earned our complete trust, but the signs are good March 13, 2019 | 2:53 PM
Brandon Bolden, Jacob Hollister
Patriots
Brandon Bolden is returning to the Patriots March 13, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Celtics
Charles Barkley had strong words for a potential Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant partnership in New York March 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
FILE- In this April 5, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge, according to newly released jailhouse telephone calls. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Crime
Court reinstates Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction March 13, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Josh Anderson Brandon Carlo NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets March 13, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving trusts the Celtics. Should anyone else? March 13, 2019 | 6:13 AM