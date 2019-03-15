Morning sports update: Trent Brown thanked the Patriots in a video after signing with the Raiders
"We did our jobs and were world champs, and no one can ever take that away from us."
The Celtics defeated the Kings on Thursday night, 126-120, while the Bruins fell to the Jets, 4-3.
Saturday will be a busy day at TD Garden, with the Celtics playing the Hawks at 12:30 p.m. while the Bruins host the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, Harvard men’s basketball takes on Penn in the Ivy League Conference Tournament on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Trent Brown thanks New England: Offensive tackle Trent Brown arrived in New England in 2018 without much fanfare. He was a talented player who hadn’t fulfilled his full potential to that point. But after working with Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia for a season, Brown not only helped New England win another Super Bowl, he became one of the most highly valued players at his position in the NFL.
Brown, who became an unrestricted free agent after the season, signed with the Oakland Raiders on a four-year deal worth potentially $66 million ($36.25 of which is guaranteed).
On Thursday evening, Brown released a statement through Uninterrupted in which he thanked New England:
Dear @Patriots Nation,#SincerelyYours, @Trent pic.twitter.com/lRWxMh8CPm
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 14, 2019
Trivia: If you took the total number of Super Bowls won by Rodney Harrison and added them to the total number of NBA championships won by Robert Parish, what number do you end up with? (The answer is at the bottom).
Hint: One of them has at least one non-New England championship.
More from Boston.com:
- Kyrie Irving on the Russell Westbrook-Jazz fan incident: ‘It happens so often’
- 3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets
- How will ESPN fill Jason Witten’s spot on ‘Monday Night Football’?
- MLB changes All-Star selection process and pace-of-play rules for 2019
- Bubble watch: NCAA teams bid for March Madness spots
- Zion Williamson has 29 points in return, No. 5 Duke rolls in ACCs
- Michael Bennett admits he used to ‘hate’ the Patriots partly because of Tom Brady’s hair
Harvard basketball aims to reclaim the Ivy title: After a run of success in the earlier part of the decade, Harvard men’s basketball hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2015. Ivy League Conference Tournament upsets have kept Harvard from dancing in the field of 64. This year, the Crimson are looking to change that. [The Boston Globe]
Tom Brady made a pair of notable Instagram comments. The first being his attempt to recruit Martellus Bennett out of retirement:
— Patriots SBLIV 🇺🇸 (@PatriotsSBLIII) March 14, 2019
And Brady’s other (NSFW) comment came in reaction to Brandon Bolden’s return to New England:
Tom! Language! Brady very excited @BB_HulkSmash is coming back 🙊 pic.twitter.com/lcNxeoTPh3
— Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) March 15, 2019
Former Patriot and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel working with draft prospect Christian Wilkins:
#Titans HC Mike Vrabel working through drills with Christian Wilkins. pic.twitter.com/lQDTlLu9Zt
— Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) March 14, 2019
The Champions League quarterfinal draw from earlier today:
😍 The quarter-final draw 😍
🤔 Most exciting tie? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/bpkwkVKvdH
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019
On this day: In 1912, 44-year-old Cy Young retired from baseball. The dominant right-hander finished his career with an incomprehensible total of 511 wins. His longevity, combined with the era in which he played, allowed for a uniquely prolific total of career wins. In 1892, Young pitched 453 innings in 53 appearances (including 49 starts). That’s more innings than the two 2018 Major League leaders in innings pitched combined.
Young had also helped the Red Sox (initially the Boston Americans) win the first ever World Series in 1903. He ended his career in Boston, playing in 1911 for the Boston Rustlers, who went an abysmal 44-107 (and became the Boston Braves the next season).
Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown hit a series of clutch threes to help the Celtics on Thursday night.
Jaylen Brown knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to end the third quarter and earned tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game honors! pic.twitter.com/sXLmvJzNFx
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2019
Trivia answer: Six (Harrison won two with the Patriots, Parish won three with the Celtics, one with the Bulls)