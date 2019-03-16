Martellus Bennett offered his brother, Michael, some Patriots-themed words of wisdom

Former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett was widely considered to be an open book back in his playing days, and he hasn’t stopped just because he’s retired from football.

Bennett took to Instagram Thursday to congratulate his brother, Michael – whom he dubbed the best-dressed defensive lineman in football – on signing with the Patriots.

“I’m excited to see you do work on the field in front of the best fans in sports,” Bennett said.

The beginning of the post was relatively straightforward, but the younger Bennett also shifted into advice mode. He jokingly encouraged his older brother to stay out of coach Bill Belichick’s way, using some lighthearted yet vulgar language to convey that doing so is Michael’s best bet. He added that Belichick and Michael will have a lot to discuss because they both love history.

Bennett noted that free safety Devin McCourty is “a hater,” but his brother, Jason McCourty, is “cool.” Fullback James Develin, Bennett said, is a “good dude to talk to about life.” He said Michael will like him because he has a thirst for growing as a human.

He said Tom Brady is “real down to earth” and pointed out that he and the quarterback bonded over interior decorating and traveling.

Bennett encouraged his brother to take his kids over to the Harmon household, because safety Duron has a wonderful family. He wasn’t as kind in his assessment of wide receiver Julian Edelman.

“(He’ll) probably piss you off one day don’t punch him. Lol. He just had one speed and that’s hard,” Bennett said.

He added that outside linebacker Don’t’a Hightower is smooth and said they’ll likely have the most in common on defense, in style, and in terms of demeanor as competitors. Bennett also called strong safety Patrick Chung “a dog.”

The gregarious tight end then praised some other team employees before saying he plans on poaching from Belichick and the team one day to come help run things at his story-telling studio, The Imagination Agency.

He then gave some advice on where to live, telling his brother that Boston is the place to be, not Foxborough – except on game day, of course.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure to come in a city after I’ve left my mark of awesomeness there,” Bennett said, “but just be yourself and they’ll love (you) almost as much as they loved me.”

Then he closed with one final remark.

“I forgot about Gronk. He’s a lot smarter than people think.”