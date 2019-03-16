Want to work for Tom Brady’s company? Here are TB12’s latest job listings.

If you need a new job, live in the Boston area, and love the Patriots, you may be in luck.

Tom Brady’s company, TB12 – described on its website as a holistic system that strives to prepare your body and mind to do what you love for longer – is hiring a Body Coach, Body Coach/Acupuncturist, and Partnerships Director. TB12 posted all three jobs on Indeed.com in March, and as of Saturday, the organization is still accepting applications.

TB12 is expanding to Boston this summer, with a new, 10,000-square foot, two-story facility at 699 Boylston St., and it’s looking to add new employees as it continues to grow.

The body coach would work in either Boston or Foxborough. TB12 is interested in licensed physical therapists and/or certified athletic trainers, and the employee would be expected to create comprehensive and personalized client treatment plans, communicate effectively with clients, and assist with day-to-day operations, among other tasks. The job description notes that coaches must have the ability to push, pull, and lift more than 200 pounds.

The licensed acupuncturist would apply current best practice knowledge and skills in the area of acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine – evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment. Many of the other requirements are the same as the body coach, but the focus is largely on acupuncture for this role in the Boston office.

For people who prefer something a little more office-based, the company is also hiring a partnerships director. The Boston-based partnerships director will spearhead the development of strategic relationships with new and existing partners and will report to the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development. TB12 is looking for someone with five-plus years of experience in business development.

The positions provide an opportunity many Patriots fans have coveted – to work for Brady and to promote his off-field brainchild.