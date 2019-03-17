One thing to know about every player the Patriots have signed so far

Six of the Patriots’ free agents have signed elsewhere since NFL free agency opened Wednesday.

The list of departures includes defensive end Trey Flowers and left tackle Trent Brown. New England already had Isaiah Wynn, a first-round pick in 2018, on hand to replace Brown in protecting Tom Brady, so they then turned to the trade market and free agent pool to bolster the pass rush and the rest of the roster.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, is the most high-profile name the Patriots have added thus far. However, he’s far from the only new name on the depth chart.

Here’s one thing to know about each player Bill Belichick has reportedly signed so far:

DL Michael Bennett

The Patriots traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Bennett’s services and a 2020 seventh-round pick. The 33-year-old has a fascinating profile, from his three Pro Bowl nods to his Texas childhood with brother Martellus — a former Patriots tight end — to his social activism.

With his outspoken support of Colin Kaepernick and a 6-foot-4, 274-pound frame, Bennett is a sizable figure around the league. However, one aspect of the defensive lineman’s on-field appearance is tiny: his shoulder pads. Bennett wears shoulder pads designed for kickers, which he believes make him a better pass rusher.

“I’ve got complete range of motion and I use my hands more instead of just throwing my shoulder into someone,” he told The New York Times. “I engage with an offensive lineman the right way, with outstretched arms.”

TE Matt LaCosse In Denver last season, LaCosse capitalized on an opportunity for more playing time when Broncos tight end Jake Butt went down with an injury. He graduated from his previous practice squad role and caught 24 catches for 250 yards in 15 games. One of LaCosse’s best performances as a professional came against the Patriots in a 2017 preseason game. The tight end caught five passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. After the first of his scores, LaCosse did a fine impression of a celebratory Gronk spike. WATCH: Geno Smith hits Matt LaCosse for a Touchdown! #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/XngSKpLNbL — New York Giants (@Giants) August 31, 2017 Rob Gronkowski’s uncertain future with the Patriots, combined with the move to release fellow tight end Dwayne Allen, opened up a spot for LaCosse. The 26-year-old said one of the main selling points for signing with New England was “how often they use their tight ends and how they use them in different ways. Blocking, pass-catching off play action, there’s so many ways the tight end can get involved and it’s really exciting.” DL Mike Pennel