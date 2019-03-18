Martellus Bennett explains why he won’t come out of retirement to join his brother on the Patriots

The former NFL tight end took to Instagram to explain why he won't join his brother

Martellus Bennett is excited that his brother, Michael, will play in New England.
Martellus Bennett is excited that his brother, Michael, will play in New England. –Barry Chin / Globe Staff
By
March 18, 2019

After the Patriots traded for former Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett on March 8, many speculated whether younger brother Martellus, who spent part of two seasons with New England, would come out of retirement to join him.

Then on Sunday, Martellus took to Instagram to put an end to the rumors, explaining why he will not be making an NFL comeback next season. Though the former tight end has always wanted to play with his brother, his current commitments with his company, The Imagination Agency, far outweigh his desire to return to football:

“This is why I can’t come out of retirement. I would love to play ball with my brother it would truly be a dream come true. But my biggest dream is to change lives with my creativity and that is what I am currently doing [at the Imagination Agency],” Bennett, who recently wrote “Dear Black Boy,” wrote on Instagram. “These kids don’t need another athlete to look up to or to aspire to be there’s plenty of inspiration out there for that. I want to inspire the next wave of creatives. The storytellers. The engineers. The designers. The doctors. The filmmakers. The composers. Tech moguls. And maybe a few athletes who like me never felt like they belonged in a locker room.

“I was never one of the guys guys most of my teammates would tell that. I’ve always been a creative who enjoyed competing. I’m playing the game that I was made to play and it’s the most fun I’ve ever had. Scoring touchdowns winning a super bowl has never made me feel the way seeing kids/families/people enjoying things I have created. I’m doing my life’s work fulfilling what I believe to be my life’s purpose. I hope everyone finds something that makes them as happy and as fulfilled as I have with my work [at the Imagination Agency] I appreciate all of the love but this is waaaaayyy bigger than the game of football.”

Bennett founded The Imagination Agency after his daughter was born in 2016. The company focuses on children’s education with creative literature and ventures into the tech sector. As the CCO of the company, Bennett is heavily involved with the program’s processes and seems to truly appreciate the impact that he and his team has had on the youth and their families.

