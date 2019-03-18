A look at how the Patriots roster has changed — so far

The Patriots lost key cogs from both the offensive and defensive lines and appear to still need help at wide receiver.

Michael Bennett NFL
Michael Bennett is the biggest acquisition of the Patriots' offseason so far. –The Associated Press
By
Andrew Mahoney
March 18, 2019

It was an eventful first week of NFL free agency. The news surrounding the Patriots was more about who was leaving the defending Super Bowl champions, and not so much about making a big splash with signings of their own.

The Patriots lost key cogs from both the offensive and defensive lines, and other than a few a low-profile signings last week, appear to still need help at the wide receiver position. Their biggest addition came before free agency started when they looked to bolster the defense with a trade.

Here’s a look at how the roster has changed.

New acquisitions

Advertisement

■ Defensive end Michael Bennett will be joining the team via a trade with Philadelphia. The Patriots sent the Eagles fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft for Bennett.

■ Wide receiver Bruce Ellington, 27, signed after having 31 catches in seven games last season split between the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans. He’s a 5-foot-9-inch slot receiver who was drafted in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 out of South Carolina. He has 79 receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons.

■ Wide receiver Maurice Harris, 26, signed on after catching 28 passes for 304 yards for the Redskins last season, but Washington chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent. He becomes one of the taller receivers on the Patriots roster at 6-3 and 200 pounds.

■ Tight end Matt LaCosse signed a two-year deal. The 6-6, 255-pounder caught 24 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown for the Denver Broncos last season.

■ Defensive lineman Mike Pennel signed a two-year deal. At 6-4 and 332 pounds, the former New York Jet provides a big interior presence.

■ Another former Jet, safety Terrence Brooks, signed a two-year deal. Brooks played mostly on special teams last season.

■ Running back Brandon Bolden is coming back to New England after a year in Miami. Bolden’s role was primarily on special teams.

Who’s returning

Advertisement

■ Defensive end John Simon re-signed with the team, according to his agency, Element Sports Group. Simon played 11 games in the 2018 regular season for the Patriots, tallying two sacks and 17 tackles.

■ Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett signed a one-year deal to return to the team. Dorsett finished the 2018 regular season with 32 receptions, 290 yards, and three touchdowns.

■ Cornerback Jason McCourty agreed to a two-year deal. McCourty finished with 68 tackles, one interception, and 10 passes defended during the regular season, then tacked on another 10 tackles and four pass defenses during the playoffs.

■ Special teams captain Matthew Slater had the option on his contract picked up.

Who’s leaving

Buy Tickets

■ Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. In parts of four seasons with the Patriots, he was a spot starter, making seven starts over the last two seasons.

■ The Patriots released defensive end Adrian Clayborn, clearing $3.9 million from their 2019 salary cap. He played 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and finished the regular season with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

■ Defensive lineman Trey Flowers signed with the Detroit Lions for five years and $90 million, with $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years.

■ Offensive lineman Trent Brown signed a four-year $66 million deal with the Oakland Raiders. But it’s really a two-year deal with $36.25 million fully guaranteed, then two years and $29 million with no guarantees, according to the Globe’s Ben Volin.

■ Defensive tackle Malcom Brown signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints. The Patriots drafted the 6-2, 320-pounder in the first round in 2015, but declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason.

Advertisement

■ Wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Nuggets 114-105 in Isaiah Thomas' TD Garden return March 18, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Martellus Bennett is excited that his brother, Michael, will play in New England.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett explains his decision to stay in retirement March 18, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas finally gets his Celtics tribute video March 18, 2019 | 7:56 PM
Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Northeastern guard Vasa Pusica walks to the stage in the Curry Student Center at Northeastern University during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: northeasternbracket Reporter:
College Sports
What national writers are saying about Northeastern's upset potential against Kansas March 18, 2019 | 6:27 PM
Sports News
Spoilers! Baylor tops women's NCAA field as bracket leaks March 18, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Robert Kraft Roger Goodell NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is Boston's biggest sports villain as an opponent? March 18, 2019 | 12:28 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home. March 18, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Desiree Linden reacts after winning the Boston Marathon in 2018.
Marathon
How much prize money do you get for winning the Boston Marathon? March 18, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Hopkinton, MA - 4-17-17 - Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017. Bill Greene / Globe Staff.
Marathon
What time does the Boston Marathon start? March 18, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas plays for the Nuggets in 2019.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas played pickup basketball at Emerson on Sunday March 18, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Marquette Seton Hall NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
5 potential first-round upsets in the NCAA Tournament March 18, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Jozy Altidore Goal MLS
Soccer
Video: Jozy Altidore scores winner to lead Toronto FC over Revolution March 18, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Jason McCourty, who delivered in the Super Bowl, is coming back to the Patriots on a two-year deal.
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' offseason so far March 18, 2019 | 5:50 AM
Columbus Crew New England Revolution
Soccer
Robert Kraft's other problem: Soccer March 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Duke earns No. 1 overall seed in men’s NCAA Tournament March 17, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Joel Embiid 76ers
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 52, but Joel Embiid's 40 lead Sixers over Bucks March 17, 2019 | 8:16 PM
College Sports
What Northeastern had to say about its first-round opponent in NCAAs March 17, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Boston sports villains
Sports News
Who is Boston's biggest sports villain? March 17, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick agrees to 2-year contract with Dolphins March 17, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Red Sox St. Patrick's Day
Red Sox
The Red Sox celebrated St. Patrick's Day with green uniforms March 17, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward enters NBA concussion protocol March 17, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Yale Harvard
College Sports
Yale beats Harvard for Ivy League title, NCAA berth March 17, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Steve Pearce Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Steve Pearce leaves game with leg discomfort March 17, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
One thing to know about every player the Patriots have signed so far March 17, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale named Red Sox Opening Day starter March 17, 2019 | 10:59 AM
Conor McGregor
Sports News
Conor McGregor will march in the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade March 17, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Harvard, Justin Bassey
College Sports
Yale meets Harvard in Ivy League finals March 17, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand connected on both Bruins' goals in their OT win over the Blue Jackets. (Angela Spagna, Bruins Daily)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 OT win over the Blue Jackets March 17, 2019 | 7:24 AM
NFL
Manziel signs with new Alliance league, will join Memphis March 17, 2019 | 12:19 AM
The Bruins celebrate after a goal by Brad Marchand (63) during overtime Saturday.
Bruins
Brad Marchand does it again in OT as Bruins beat Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 March 16, 2019 | 10:09 PM