Ed Markey gives Robert Kraft’s campaign funds to antitrafficking group

Senator Edward J. Markey, who received $3,600 in campaign donations from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, intends to donate that money to an organization focused on ending human trafficking after Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution at an Asian spa in Florida.

Markey, a Democrat, is among politicians across the country who are reckoning with having accepted financial support from Kraft and another billionaire with Massachusetts ties, John W. Childs, who also was charged with soliciting prostitution as part of a sweeping investigation into illicit sex at Florida massage parlors. Both Kraft and Childs have denied any wrongdoing.

“Sexual exploitation in all of its forms is reprehensible,’’ Markey said in a statement to The Boston Globe. “These allegations are very alarming, and I have confidence that the authorities will be investigating this matter fully to get to the truth.’’