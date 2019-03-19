Patriots re-sign punter Ryan Allen

The Patriots locked up a key element of their special teams operation, re-signing punter Ryan Allen to a one-year deal Tuesday according to a league source.

Allen has played in every game for the Patriots since 2013 when he joined the team as an undrafted free agent. He made 64 punts for 2,885 yards and 45.1 yards per punt last season.