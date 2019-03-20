FROM

James White, Lawrence Guy were just short of their incentive marks. Patriots paid them anyway

For Guy, this marks the second straight year that the Patriots did him a solid.

James White
Patriots running back James White answers questions from members of the media. –Steve Luciano / AP Photo
By
11:04 AM

How much are three snaps and 24 yards worth? For a couple of Patriots players, several hundred thousand dollars.

Per NFL Players Association records, the Patriots have adjusted the contracts of running back James White and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, awarding them incentive bonuses that they barely missed in 2018.

White, who led the Patriots with 1,176 total yards last year, came up 24 yards short of a $250,000 bonus for 1,200 yards. And Guy, who played in 518 of 1,042 (49.7 percent) of the Patriots’ defensive snaps last year, fell three snaps short of a $400,000 bonus for 50 percent of snaps. But the Patriots did right by their players and paid them anyway. NFL rules prohibit the Patriots from simply paying the incentive bonus, so instead they renegotiated White’s contract to add a $250,000 signing bonus to this year, and Guy’s contract to add a $400,000 signing bonus.

Lawrence Guy finished the 2018 season with 59 tackles, 11 QB hits, and a sack. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/File 2018

TOPICS: Patriots
