Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly create more cap space by reworking Stephon Gilmore’s contract

Also: Some Patriots movie trivia.

Stephon Gilmore Patriots
Stephon Gilmore makes an interception in Super Bowl LIII. –AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
By
10:43 AM

The Bruins dismantled the Devils on Thursday night, 5-1. David Pastrnak scored his first goal since returning from injury.

All three New England teams were sent packing on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament, with Northeastern, Vermont and Yale falling in the round of 64.

The Patriots created some short-term cap space: After a recently discussed crisis in cap space, the Patriots have responded by freeing up some more money for the immediate payroll. New England converted $8.5 million of cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s salary into a signing bonus, as ESPN’s Field Yates reported:

This helps with the short term of signing draft picks and any other free agents, but it also increases Gilmore’s cap number in future seasons as Mike Reiss pointed out. Still, with the team currently trying to re-sign kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the additional available cap space will help keep a key player.

Advertisement

Trivia: In the 2003 comedy “Stuck on You” starring Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made a very brief cameo as “Computer Geek #1.” Which Patriots player was “Computer Geek #2”? (Answer is at the bottom).

Hint: By the time of the film’s release in December, 2003, he had been cut by the Patriots.

More from Boston.com:

The last great Red Sox outfield comments on its successor: The Andrew Benintendi-Jackie Bradley Jr.-Mookie Betts outfield that regularly makes electrifying plays in the field and smashes big hits at the plate isn’t the first that Boston’s had the pleasure to watch.

An earlier iteration of Red Sox outfield greatness occurred several decades ago, when Jim Rice, Fred Lynn, and Dwight Evans dazzled fans at Fenway. Recently, the old crew spoke about the new guys. [The Boston Globe]

YES network analyst thinks the Yankees have closed the gap: Ken Singleton, an analyst for the YES Network, was recently asked by the New York Post what he thinks of the 2019 Red Sox-Yankees battle, and if New York has “closed the gap” with the World Series champions.

“Yeah,” said Singleton. “The Red Sox are not quite as good as they have been. Offensively, they are. They have some of the best hitters in baseball. Their bullpen is weaker, though. If you subtract [Craig] Kimbrel and Joe Kelly, who was great in the postseason, those are two major arms out of the bullpen. To me, that’s where their weakness lies. When you’re losing games, blowing the lead in the seventh, eighth or ninth inning — those are the ones that hurt. Those are the ones that linger a little bit.”

Advertisement

The top picks to win the men’s NCAA Tournament:

New England ski areas happily prepare for another snowstorm:

On this day: In 1896, one of the first modern marathons was held in Greece prior to the 1896 Olympics. Charilaos Vasilakos won, with a crowd of 40,000 turning out to watch Vasilakos’s time of three hours and 18 seconds. Interestingly, the race only went 25 miles, as the “official” length of a marathon (26.2 miles) hadn’t been established yet.

Also, in 1979, the National Hockey League and World Hockey Association announced a merger agreement. In the deal, the NHL would absorb four WHA teams: the New England Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Quebec Nordiques, and Winnipeg Jets. The Bruins were one of three NHL teams that opposed the merger in the 14-3 vote.

Buy Tickets

“We’re still very much opposed to this merger,” Bruins president Paul Mooney told the Globe. The Whalers’ presence in what the Bruins viewed as their market (New England) eventually forced the Connecticut-based team to change its name. Upon entering the NHL, they became the Hartford Whalers.

Also, in 1998, Ronaldo scored a “grandissimo” goal in the Milan derby:

Daily highlight: The Bruins’ top line remains elite.

Trivia answer: Lawyer Milloy

TOPICS: Patriots Red Sox New York Yankees NCAA Tournament
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Baylor Women's Basketball Kim Mulkey
NCAA Tournament
Baylor, Notre Dame favorites as women's NCAA Tournament opens Friday March 22, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Eric Reid San Francisco 49ers
NFL
NFL's settlement with Kaepernick, Reid reportedly 'considerably less' than $10 million March 22, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Bill Russell Wilt Chamberlain NBA
Sports News
3 of Boston's earliest sports villains March 22, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Duke Zion Williamson NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson and Duke take the stage in second day of March Madness March 22, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Alex Rodriguez
Media
Chad Finn: What ESPN's Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza had to say about working with each other March 22, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Rosie Ruiz Boston Marathon 1980
Marathon
'Pulling a Rosie': The legacy of Boston's most controversial marathon runner March 22, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Sean McDonough WEEI Red Sox
Red Sox
'The first thing I thought when they proposed this opportunity was, ‘That would be fun'' March 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kevin Durant, Myles Turner
NBA
Kevin Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after childhood friend was shot to death March 22, 2019 | 1:25 AM
Wofford guard Fletcher Magee (3) celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the final moments of the second half against Seton Hall in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
NCAA Tournament
Wofford’s Fletcher Magee sets Div. I career record for 3-pointers in win vs. Seton Hall March 22, 2019 | 12:49 AM
Tuukka Rask is as hot as any goaltender in the game.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Devils March 22, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Blake Snell Rays
MLB
AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell signs $50 million deal with Tampa Bay March 21, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Harvard North Carolina 2015
NCAA Tournament
Remembering the close calls and villains of New England NCAA lore March 21, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Bruins
David Pastrnak gets back on board as Bruins beat Jersey, grow edge on Toronto March 21, 2019 | 9:39 PM
Patriots
Despite charges, Donald Trump still wants Robert Kraft at White House March 21, 2019 | 7:52 PM
Ja Morant
NCAA Tournament
Ja Morant's triple-double helps Murray State upset Marquette March 21, 2019 | 7:52 PM
UConn Women's Basketball
College Sports
UConn women using No. 2 seed as motivation March 21, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Northeastern forward Jeremy Miller, left, and guard Vasa Pusica sit the bench late in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game against the Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
NCAA Tournament
Northeastern had no answer for Dedric Lawson, Kansas at the NCAA Tournament March 21, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Marcus Smart Sixers ejection
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $50,000 by NBA for shoving Joel Embiid March 21, 2019 | 6:05 PM
Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez
Red Sox
The PawSox have quite the plans for 'celebrating' Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's engagement March 21, 2019 | 4:27 PM
UMass New Hampshire NCAA Hockey
College Sports
UMass takes aim at its first Hockey East tournament title March 21, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Thomas Robinson Kansas
Celtics
Could this former 5th overall pick snag the Celtics' last roster spot? March 21, 2019 | 2:29 PM
Mariah Bell US Figure Skating
Sports News
An American figure skater is accused of deliberately cutting a South Korean competitor March 21, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Harvard Basketball Bryce Aiken NCAA
College Sports
Harvard defeats Georgetown in NIT first-round matchup March 21, 2019 | 1:12 PM
Zion Williamson Duke Tournament Odds
College Sports
Experts predict which team will win the NCAA Tournament March 21, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Ja Morant Murray State NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
5 top NBA prospects not named Zion Williamson in March Madness March 21, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Red Sox Outfield Mookie Betts Jackie Bradley Jr. Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Chad Finn: How the Red Sox outfield stacks up with some of the all-time greats March 21, 2019 | 9:08 AM
NCAA Men's Tournament March Madness 2019
NCAA Tournament
Must-see matchups on the first day of March Madness March 21, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Ichiro Suzuki Seattle Mariners MLB
MLB
Ichiro Suzuki will reportedly retire after Mariners-A's in Japan March 21, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'It was a big win, not trying to take nothing away from them, but I thought the confetti was dropping tonight' March 21, 2019 | 7:11 AM
Celtics
Embiid leads 76ers past Celtics 118-115 March 20, 2019 | 10:42 PM