How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and others are reacting to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

"His production spoke for itself, but his daily attitude, unmistakably positive energy wherever he went and toward whoever he touched will never be forgotten."

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski hugs coach Bill Belichick after catching a touchdown pass. –Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By
, Jaclyn Reiss
March 24, 2019

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced on Instagram Sunday night that he is retiring, sparking reactions from quarterback Tom Brady and other teammates.

“I will be retiring from the game of football today,’’ Gronkowski wrote in his Instagram post, adding that he felt it was time for him to “move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for [the] rest of my life.’’

View this post on Instagram

It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.

A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on

In the post, Gronkowski thanked “the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been [given] and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.’’ He also referenced his publicly playful persona, writing: “I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010.’’

After Gronkowski made his announcement, Brady commented on the Instagram post, saying: “Love u man!! The [goat]!! Couldn’t be a better person or teammate!!!!’’

Former Red Sox star slugger David Ortiz also commented on the post, saying: “Best TE ever ..?? Bittersweet but i feel u bro. U know where to find me now. Congrats kid.’’

Brady went on to post his own tribute to Gronkowski on Instagram.

“What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk!” he wrote in the caption. “You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with!

“Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement later Sunday night, calling Gronkowski “the most dominant player at his position for nearly a decade’’ and “a Patriot for life.’’ He said he expects Gronkowski to be inducted into both the Patriots and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“In the nine years that I have known Rob Gronkowski, I have never known him to have a bad day,” the statement read. “He always has a youthful exuberance about him and is a joy to be around. As a player, he earned the respect of his coaches and teammates for his hard work, preparation, selfless attitude and the sheer dominance of his game.”

Coach Bill Belichick also celebrated Gronkowski for his effectiveness as both a player and a teammate: “His production spoke for itself, but his daily attitude, unmistakably positive energy wherever he went and toward whoever he touched will never be forgotten.’’ Belichick said it was a “pleasure” and “privilege” to coach Gronkowski.

Buy Tickets

Wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted an appreciation for his teammate, calling him the other “goat” [besides Brady, that is].

Here’s a look at reactions from other players and people in Gronkowski’s life:

Safety Devin McCourty: “2010 Drafted together and now 9 years later 3x super bowl champs. Man I’ve appreciated you as a teammate and leader…fighting through everything. CONGRATS…Enjoy retirement.. #firstballot.”

Safety Duron Harmon: “Was an honor and privilege to play with you bro! You were a great player, great leader, great teammate and great person. Gonna miss playing with you on sundays but gonna miss you in the locker room even more. Enjoy retirement because you earned it my brotha! #GreatestTightend #FirstBallot.”

Running back James White: “The trillest! Honored to have played with the best ever! [goat emoji].”

Running back Rex Burkhead: “The best to ever do it. Congrats on a great career brotha and enjoy the next chapter!”

Running back Sony Michel: “Toast up !! #RobGronkowski [goat emoji] #salute.”

Running back Brandon Bolden: “@gronk what can I say big bro? Great career even better person. All around true pro. Love you big bro enjoy it cause WE all enjoyed watching you.”

Wide receiver Chris Hogan:

Center Ted Karras: 

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy:

Cornerback Keion Crossen:

Tight end Stephen Anderson: 

Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long:

Retired Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch:

Patriots play-by-play announcer Bob Socci: 

Brother Glenn Gronkowski: “Congrats @gronk on an amazing career. From draft day, to retiring a champ, and of course all the craziness in between. Livin’ life to the fullest while still working your ass off and dominating on the field, we’re all gonna miss #gronkspikes on Sundays! Congrats again on being the best to ever to do it!”

Brother Chris Gronkowski: 

Wide receiver Josh Gordon also posted on his Instagram story.

