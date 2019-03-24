How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and others are reacting to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced on Instagram Sunday night that he is retiring, sparking reactions from quarterback Tom Brady and other teammates.

“I will be retiring from the game of football today,’’ Gronkowski wrote in his Instagram post, adding that he felt it was time for him to “move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for [the] rest of my life.’’

In the post, Gronkowski thanked “the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been [given] and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.’’ He also referenced his publicly playful persona, writing: “I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010.’’

Advertisement

After Gronkowski made his announcement, Brady commented on the Instagram post, saying: “Love u man!! The [goat]!! Couldn’t be a better person or teammate!!!!’’

Former Red Sox star slugger David Ortiz also commented on the post, saying: “Best TE ever ..?? Bittersweet but i feel u bro. U know where to find me now. Congrats kid.’’

Brady went on to post his own tribute to Gronkowski on Instagram.

“What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk!” he wrote in the caption. “You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with!

“Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement later Sunday night, calling Gronkowski “the most dominant player at his position for nearly a decade’’ and “a Patriot for life.’’ He said he expects Gronkowski to be inducted into both the Patriots and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

“In the nine years that I have known Rob Gronkowski, I have never known him to have a bad day,” the statement read. “He always has a youthful exuberance about him and is a joy to be around. As a player, he earned the respect of his coaches and teammates for his hard work, preparation, selfless attitude and the sheer dominance of his game.”

Statement from Robert Kraft on @RobGronkowski. pic.twitter.com/l9bLZ4zLEs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2019

Coach Bill Belichick also celebrated Gronkowski for his effectiveness as both a player and a teammate: “His production spoke for itself, but his daily attitude, unmistakably positive energy wherever he went and toward whoever he touched will never be forgotten.’’ Belichick said it was a “pleasure” and “privilege” to coach Gronkowski.

Statement from Bill Belichick on @RobGronkowski. pic.twitter.com/aSivcAkF3u — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2019

Buy Tickets







Wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted an appreciation for his teammate, calling him the other “goat” [besides Brady, that is].

Here’s a look at reactions from other players and people in Gronkowski’s life:

Safety Devin McCourty: “2010 Drafted together and now 9 years later 3x super bowl champs. Man I’ve appreciated you as a teammate and leader…fighting through everything. CONGRATS…Enjoy retirement.. #firstballot.”

Safety Duron Harmon: “Was an honor and privilege to play with you bro! You were a great player, great leader, great teammate and great person. Gonna miss playing with you on sundays but gonna miss you in the locker room even more. Enjoy retirement because you earned it my brotha! #GreatestTightend #FirstBallot.”

Running back James White: “The trillest! Honored to have played with the best ever! [goat emoji].”

Running back Rex Burkhead: “The best to ever do it. Congrats on a great career brotha and enjoy the next chapter!”

Advertisement

Running back Sony Michel: “Toast up !! #RobGronkowski [goat emoji] #salute.”

Running back Brandon Bolden: “@gronk what can I say big bro? Great career even better person. All around true pro. Love you big bro enjoy it cause WE all enjoyed watching you.”

Wide receiver Chris Hogan:

Congrats @RobGronkowski on a incredible career brotha! BEAST MODE!!! — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) March 25, 2019

Center Ted Karras:

Gonna miss you bro! pic.twitter.com/oydcUshZxX — Teddy Karras (@_teddy_k) March 25, 2019

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy:

My guy!!! @RobGronkowski Robbbbyyyyyy Ggggggg! Much love homie! I’m happy that you get to leave the game on your own terms. You are the Best TE ever to play the game! Can’t wait to see what you do next..... #RobbyGradio #GOAT — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 24, 2019

Cornerback Keion Crossen:

Happy Retirement @RobGronkowski Appreciate you bro, now go dance all you want — Keion Crossen (@KeionCrossen) March 24, 2019

Tight end Stephen Anderson:

Congrats on a first ballot hall of fame career . Extremely privileged to be able to learn from the greatest to ever do it. Happy retirement pic.twitter.com/Jhquwz0FfE — Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) March 24, 2019

Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long:

Retired Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch:

S/O to my Bruh @RobGronkowski on a fabulous career. Had a blast blessing the field with you my brother. Enjoy your post career bruh #BlessBless — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) March 24, 2019

Patriots play-by-play announcer Bob Socci:

To @RobGronkowski -- a once-in-a-lifetime player, larger-than-life personality and goodwill ambassador who's impacted countless young lives with your community service -- thanks and congrats! It's been a privilege the past 6 seasons trying to describe the often indescribable — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) March 24, 2019

Brother Glenn Gronkowski: “Congrats @gronk on an amazing career. From draft day, to retiring a champ, and of course all the craziness in between. Livin’ life to the fullest while still working your ass off and dominating on the field, we’re all gonna miss #gronkspikes on Sundays! Congrats again on being the best to ever to do it!”

Brother Chris Gronkowski:

Congrats to my little, I mean younger, bro. Unreal career that entertained and impressed everyone that got to watch. pic.twitter.com/2TpPNsgaer — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) March 24, 2019

Wide receiver Josh Gordon also posted on his Instagram story.