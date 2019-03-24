Rob Gronkowski’s brothers pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ career

"From draft day, to retiring a champ, and of course all the craziness in between."

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, center, is flanked by family members as he arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Rob Gronkowski, center, is flanked by family members as he arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. –Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP
March 24, 2019

Rob Gronkowski is joining his brothers in post-NFL life.

Within minutes of his retirement announcement Sunday evening, two of Gronkowski’s brothers posted tributes to the 29-year-old Patriots tight end’s career on social media.

“Congrats to my little, I mean younger, bro,” Chris Gronkowski, a 32-year-old former NFL fullback, wrote.

The older Gronkowski wrote that he felt lucky to have gotten the opportunity to play football with his brothers in college — as well as nearly in the professional ranks.

“The closest I got was playing against the Pats in 2012 when I was with the Broncos,” he wrote.

“It’s funny, when we were young all we did was fight,” Chris continued. “All 5 bros would fight everyday. But as the years went on, the fighting and competition turned into supporting each other. My Sunday’s aren’t going to be as exciting but I am sure there is going to be more exciting things to come in the future.”

Those future expectations apparently include a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his accomplished, three-time Super Bowl-winning brother.

“See you in Canton,” read the photo Chris posted on Instagram.

Gronkowski also received a congratulatory post from his younger brother, Glenn, who was a member of the Patriots roster during the 2016 season. The 25-year-old free agent fullback saluted his brother’s “amazing career” Sunday.

“From draft day, to retiring a champ, and of course all the craziness in between,” he wrote on Instagram along with a collection of photos of the brothers — including his oldest brothers, Gordie and Dan — together, from the 2010 Draft to the Patriots’ post-Super Bowl parades and parties.

“Livin’ life to the fullest while still working your ass off and dominating on the field, we’re all gonna miss #gronkspikes on Sundays!” Glenn wrote. “Congrats again on being the best to ever to do it!”

