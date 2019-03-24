Rob Gronkowski’s brothers pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ career

Rob Gronkowski is joining his brothers in post-NFL life.

Within minutes of his retirement announcement Sunday evening, two of Gronkowski’s brothers posted tributes to the 29-year-old Patriots tight end’s career on social media.

“Congrats to my little, I mean younger, bro,” Chris Gronkowski, a 32-year-old former NFL fullback, wrote.

The older Gronkowski wrote that he felt lucky to have gotten the opportunity to play football with his brothers in college — as well as nearly in the professional ranks.

“The closest I got was playing against the Pats in 2012 when I was with the Broncos,” he wrote.

“It’s funny, when we were young all we did was fight,” Chris continued. “All 5 bros would fight everyday. But as the years went on, the fighting and competition turned into supporting each other. My Sunday’s aren’t going to be as exciting but I am sure there is going to be more exciting things to come in the future.”

Those future expectations apparently include a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his accomplished, three-time Super Bowl-winning brother.

“See you in Canton,” read the photo Chris posted on Instagram.

Gronkowski also received a congratulatory post from his younger brother, Glenn, who was a member of the Patriots roster during the 2016 season. The 25-year-old free agent fullback saluted his brother’s “amazing career” Sunday.

“From draft day, to retiring a champ, and of course all the craziness in between,” he wrote on Instagram along with a collection of photos of the brothers — including his oldest brothers, Gordie and Dan — together, from the 2010 Draft to the Patriots’ post-Super Bowl parades and parties.

“Livin’ life to the fullest while still working your ass off and dominating on the field, we’re all gonna miss #gronkspikes on Sundays!” Glenn wrote. “Congrats again on being the best to ever to do it!”