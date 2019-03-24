Robert Kraft expected to appear at the NFL owners meetings this week

Robert Kraft does not have to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment on charges of soliciting prostitution at a spa in Florida. However, the Patriots owner is set to appear at the NFL owners meetings taking place this week in Phoenix.

Over the course of the Annual Meeting, which runs from Sunday to Wednesday, the league will discuss and vote on rule changes and proposals — such as expanded replay review — while the assembled front-office power brokers use the convention to make deals.

Kraft will reprise his role on four committees: Media, NFL Network, Finance, and Compensation. The 77-year-old chairs the Media Committee. His son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, is scheduled to serve as chairman of the Digital Media Committee and member of the Business Ventures Committee.

In the past, the elder Kraft met with reporters on Monday during the meetings. It remains to be seen whether the owner will make himself available this time around. Bill Belichick is also scheduled to attend the meetings for the NFL Coaches Breakfast on Tuesday. He could field questions from the media there, or leave the meetings before talking to reporters (“scouting conflict”) like he did in 2017.

Kraft apologized in a statement Saturday, though he did admit to any guilt in the case. He’s facing two counts of prostitution solicitation for allegedly paying for sexual acts in January at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.