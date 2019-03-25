Camille Kostek to Rob Gronkowski: ‘You allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level’

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was among the many to share tributes to the Patriots tight end after he announced Sunday evening that he would be retiring from the NFL.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger,” Kostek, a model and former Pats cheerleader, wrote on Instagram. “If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level.”

Since celebrating Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Kostek has been by Gronkowski’s side at several events, accompanying him to the team’s victory parade and to a local barbecue spot afterward, to his “Tonight Show” appearance, and on vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

“For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours,” Kostek continued in her Instagram post. “I will continue to root you on in all that you do. WE LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”

Gronkowski and Kostek have been linked since April 2015.