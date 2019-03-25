New York Jets CEO, coach weigh in on Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

There’s at least one person who’s happy to see Rob Gronkowski retire.

At the Annual League Meeting in New York City on Sunday, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson expressed to the media that he is relieved his team won’t have to face the wrath of the former Patriots tight end ever again.

“Look it, it’s obviously good news for the Jets because he’s an amazing player,” Johnson said. “To take a step back, I’m going to miss him as a player because he’s absolutely magnificent. If you ever play the game like I do of if I could steal that player off that team, he’s one of the top players I’ve always wished was a Jet. Just an extraordinary man and extraordinary player.”

During his time with the Patriots, Gronkowski enjoyed a great deal of success against the Patriots’ AFC East foe. Over nine seasons, he totaled nine touchdowns against the Jets. The only team he scored more against was the Buffalo Bills (12).

New Jets’ head coach Adam Gase, on the other hand, isn’t ready to celebrate quite yet, stating that he will believe Gronkowski is retired when he sees it.

Adam Gase will believe that Gronk is retired when he sees it – @AdamSchefter @nyjets LISTEN: https://t.co/00DvJEH3dn pic.twitter.com/qYIEbOsiAL — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) March 25, 2019

“I’ll believe it when we walk out there and he’s not out there,” Gase said on a podcast with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I think he released a statement, but I don’t know. I’ve seen so many guys go back and forth. I just know he’s a great player and if he’s not there, that’s going to be a transition for them.”

“It was always a matchup issue. You always had to decide, ‘Do we put a corner on him? Do you put two guys on him? Put a safety on him?’ He caused all kinds of problems and opened up a lot of things for them, whether it was other wide receivers, run game – he’s a tough guy to go against one-on-one.”