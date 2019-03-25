New York Jets CEO, coach weigh in on Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

The Patriots' AFC East rivals look forward to life without Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski
New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) defends New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Gronkowski scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) –AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
By
March 25, 2019

There’s at least one person who’s happy to see Rob Gronkowski retire.

At the Annual League Meeting in New York City on Sunday, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson expressed to the media that he is relieved his team won’t have to face the wrath of the former Patriots tight end ever again.

“Look it, it’s obviously good news for the Jets because he’s an amazing player,” Johnson said. “To take a step back, I’m going to miss him as a player because he’s absolutely magnificent. If you ever play the game like I do of if I could steal that player off that team, he’s one of the top players I’ve always wished was a Jet. Just an extraordinary man and extraordinary player.”

Advertisement

During his time with the Patriots, Gronkowski enjoyed a great deal of success against the Patriots’ AFC East foe. Over nine seasons, he totaled nine touchdowns against the Jets. The only team he scored more against was the Buffalo Bills (12).

New Jets’ head coach Adam Gase, on the other hand, isn’t ready to celebrate quite yet, stating that he will believe Gronkowski is retired when he sees it.

“I’ll believe it when we walk out there and he’s not out there,” Gase said on a podcast with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I think he released a statement, but I don’t know. I’ve seen so many guys go back and forth. I just know he’s a great player and if he’s not there, that’s going to be a transition for them.”

“It was always a matchup issue. You always had to decide, ‘Do we put a corner on him? Do you put two guys on him? Put a safety on him?’ He caused all kinds of problems and opened up a lot of things for them, whether it was other wide receivers, run game – he’s a tough guy to go against one-on-one.”

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
TJ Hockenson
Patriots
Here are the top tight end prospects in the NFL Draft March 25, 2019 | 8:33 PM
Jayson Tatum Celtics 76ers
Celtics
Who is the Celtics' No. 2 option? March 25, 2019 | 6:19 PM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots
Patriots
What experts are saying about Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
How Alex Cora is projected to use his roster this season March 25, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Donald Trump, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Ted Leonsis
NHL
Trump hosts Stanley Cup champion Capitals at White House March 25, 2019 | 4:15 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots will open 2019 season on Sept. 8 on Sunday Night Football March 25, 2019 | 4:09 PM
Fenway Park World Series 2018 Red Sox
Red Sox
Here is the schedule of Red Sox radio announcers for April March 25, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl XLIX
Patriots
'An absolute honor': How the rest of the NFL reacted to Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Rob Gronkowski NFL Patriots
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was Rob Gronkowski's greatest play? March 25, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Rob Gronkowski Drew Rosenhaus NFL Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus says he would not be shocked if Gronkowski returned to football March 25, 2019 | 1:01 PM
NCAA Men's Tournament March Madness 2019
NCAA Tournament
There's only one perfect NCAA tournament bracket left March 25, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Chad Finn: Here's to hoping that Rob Gronkowski’s retirement is brief March 25, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Rob Gronkowski making on his 12 postseason touchdown catches in Super Bowl XLIX.
Patriots
5 standout stats from Rob Gronkowski's career March 25, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How Camille Kostek reacted to boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Fenway Park Red Sox 2018 Opening Day
Red Sox
How and where to watch the Red Sox this season March 25, 2019 | 8:27 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey
Bruins
Eric Wilbur: Playoff-bound Bruins poised for their part in a 'Boston Slam' March 25, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Boston College Logan Hutsko Hockey East
College Sports
BC’s Logan Hutsko injured in Hockey East title game March 25, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft spotted speaking to Roger Goodell at NFL annual meetings March 25, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Video: Watch Rob Gronkowski’s career highlights March 25, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Photos: A look at Rob Gronkowski’s career in New England March 25, 2019 | 6:07 AM
Mike Krzyzewski
NCAA Tournament
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski consoles sobbing UCF after near upset March 25, 2019 | 2:59 AM
Rob Gronkowski NFL Draft
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly agreed to a deal with a film or television company before the Super Bowl March 24, 2019 | 11:21 PM
David Price
Red Sox
What David Price had to say ahead of the Red Sox' upcoming season March 24, 2019 | 10:47 PM
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, center, is flanked by family members as he arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s brothers pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ career March 24, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Gordon Hayward, Aron Baynes, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Theis
Celtics
The Celtics lost — again March 24, 2019 | 10:14 PM
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke survive UCF's late misses to reach Sweet 16 March 24, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Danny Amendola add to outpouring of tributes for Rob Gronkowski March 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski announces he is retiring March 24, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft expected to appear at the NFL owners meetings this week March 24, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Johnny Manziel
NFL
New AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel: 'I've been a very bad person at times' March 24, 2019 | 1:07 PM