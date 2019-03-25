‘An absolute honor’: How the rest of the NFL reacted to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

After Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, the tributes rolled in.

Fans, Patriots teammates, and competitors took to social media to congratulate Gronk on his exceptional nine-year NFL career.

Here’s how athletes past and present from the rest of the NFL reacted to Gronkowksi’s retirement announcement:

Nate Burleson, NFL wide receiver 2003-2013

Burleson currently co-hosts Good Morning Football on NFL Network. On Monday, Burleson said he was glad to see Gronkowski retire on his own terms after a career of maneuvering within “the Patriot way” to do things “the Gronk way.”

“He reminded us every time he was on the field that we’re just playing a kids game,” Burleson said. “It’s the same game we were playing at recess. The same game we were skinning our knees for in the parking lot, in the driveway, outside, trying to be the best football players we can be.”

"Every player in New England did it the Patriot way….Gronk did it 'The Gronk Way'."@nateburleson looks back on the career and retirement of @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/HHBIc5OEZN — GMFB (@gmfb) March 25, 2019

Burleson also said he would “rather see him walk away from the game than limp away from the game.”

“The last few years, the first thing I said after the season is, ‘Gronk, re-evaluate what’s important,” Burleson said. “Because I don’t care about the trophies, I don’t care about the stats, I don’t care about the records, I’d rather see him happy 15 years from now, running with his family, than limping through the house because he’s so banged up.”

JJ Watt, Texans defensive end

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns tight end

@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019

Kyle Long, Bears offensive tackle

Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019

Chris Long, Eagles defensive end (and former Patriot)

The other Long publicly wondered who the youngest football player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is. Gale Sayers was inducted in 1977 at age 34.

Gronkowski turns 30 on May 14. According to the Hall, players become eligible for selection after they have been out of the NFL for five consecutive seasons. Given those rules, Gronkowski will not be eligible for induction until 2024, when he turns 35.

Who is the youngest dude ever to get inducted in the HOF because Gronk shouldn’t wait long. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 25, 2019

Le’Veon Bell, Jets running back

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers tight end

Olsen admitted he would watch Gronkowski’s game film each week during his NFL career and attempt to emulate Gronk’s playing style.

For the past 9 years, after each week, one of the first guys reception targets I would go watch was @RobGronkowski. Some stuff I would steal, other stuff only he could do. Incredible career and enjoy what’s next. See you in canton 👊🏻 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 24, 2019

Michael Strahan, Giants defensive end 1993-2007

Strahan, who became a television personality after his 15-year NFL career, encouraged Gronkowski to enjoy life after football.

Damn! Gonna miss watching you @RobGronkowski. Enjoy LAF (Life After Football) because there is a lot of life to be lived! Congrats on a great career! https://t.co/I1g6ljxxBI — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 24, 2019

Pat McAfee, Colts punter 2009-2016

McAfee emphasized Gronkowski’s dynamic career on the field and hinted at the tight end’s unique spending habits. In 2015, Gronkowski wrote in his book “It’s Good to Be Gronk” that he only spends money made from endorsements and saves money made from the NFL.

Huge congrats to @RobGronkowski. Absolutely legendary career on the field. He changed the game, did it his way, and took care of his family the entire time. Excited to see what big cuzzie does next. pic.twitter.com/auf3xIdm3H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2019

Jamal Adams, Jets safety

An absolute honor to line up and compete against the greatest Tight End ever! Congratulations to a true professional on an amazing career! Luv #President pic.twitter.com/KK3InjvhnI — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) March 25, 2019

Bruce Irvin, Panther defensive end

Irvin referenced Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Patriots defeated Irvin’s Seahawks 28-24. Patriots fans may remember Irvin and Gronkowski played notable parts in an on-field brawl as time expired and the Patriots won the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl.

@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019

Golden Tate, Giants wide receiver

Tate’s mind was apparently blown by the notion of never seeing Gronkowski spike a football after a touchdown again.

Andrew Hawkins, NFL wide receiver 2011-2016

Everybody loves Gronk. Especially kids. Andrew Hawkins’s son apparently likes Gronk more than he likes his dad.

Congrats on an Incredible career to one of the many athletes my son liked more than me @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/KYtbgljwWm — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 25, 2019

Donald Driver, Packers wide receiver 1999-2012

Driver, the Packers’ all-time leader in total receiving yards, called Gronk “one of the best.”