‘An absolute honor’: How the rest of the NFL reacted to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

"He reminded us every time he was on the field that we're just playing a kids game."

Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl XLIX
Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football on Sunday. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
1:35 PM

After Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, the tributes rolled in.

Fans, Patriots teammates, and competitors took to social media to congratulate Gronk on his exceptional nine-year NFL career.

Here’s how athletes past and present from the rest of the NFL reacted to Gronkowksi’s retirement announcement:

Nate Burleson, NFL wide receiver 2003-2013

Burleson currently co-hosts Good Morning Football on NFL Network. On Monday, Burleson said he was glad to see Gronkowski retire on his own terms after a career of maneuvering within “the Patriot way” to do things “the Gronk way.”

“He reminded us every time he was on the field that we’re just playing a kids game,” Burleson said. “It’s the same game we were playing at recess. The same game we were skinning our knees for in the parking lot, in the driveway, outside, trying to be the best football players we can be.”

Advertisement

Burleson also said he would “rather see him walk away from the game than limp away from the game.”

“The last few years, the first thing I said after the season is, ‘Gronk, re-evaluate what’s important,” Burleson said. “Because I don’t care about the trophies, I don’t care about the stats, I don’t care about the records, I’d rather see him happy 15 years from now, running with his family, than limping through the house because he’s so banged up.”

JJ Watt, Texans defensive end

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns tight end

Kyle Long, Bears offensive tackle

Chris Long, Eagles defensive end (and former Patriot)

The other Long publicly wondered who the youngest football player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is. Gale Sayers was inducted in 1977 at age 34.

Gronkowski turns 30 on May 14. According to the Hall, players become eligible for selection after they have been out of the NFL for five consecutive seasons. Given those rules, Gronkowski will not be eligible for induction until 2024, when he turns 35.

Le’Veon Bell, Jets running back

Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers tight end

Olsen admitted he would watch Gronkowski’s game film each week during his NFL career and attempt to emulate Gronk’s playing style.

Advertisement

Michael Strahan, Giants defensive end 1993-2007

Strahan, who became a television personality after his 15-year NFL career, encouraged Gronkowski to enjoy life after football.

Pat McAfee, Colts punter 2009-2016

McAfee emphasized Gronkowski’s dynamic career on the field and hinted at the tight end’s unique spending habits. In 2015, Gronkowski wrote in his book “It’s Good to Be Gronk” that he only spends money made from endorsements and saves money made from the NFL.

Jamal Adams, Jets safety

Bruce Irvin, Panther defensive end

Irvin referenced Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Patriots defeated Irvin’s Seahawks 28-24. Patriots fans may remember Irvin and Gronkowski played notable parts in an on-field brawl as time expired and the Patriots won the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl.

Buy Tickets

Golden Tate, Giants wide receiver

Tate’s mind was apparently blown by the notion of never seeing Gronkowski spike a football after a touchdown again.

Andrew Hawkins, NFL wide receiver 2011-2016

Everybody loves Gronk. Especially kids. Andrew Hawkins’s son apparently likes Gronk more than he likes his dad.

Donald Driver, Packers wide receiver 1999-2012

Driver, the Packers’ all-time leader in total receiving yards, called Gronk “one of the best.”

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski NFL Patriots
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was Rob Gronkowski's greatest play? March 25, 2019 | 1:03 PM
Rob Gronkowski Drew Rosenhaus NFL Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus says he would not be shocked if Gronkowski returned to football March 25, 2019 | 1:01 PM
NCAA Men's Tournament March Madness 2019
NCAA Tournament
There's only one perfect NCAA tournament bracket left March 25, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Chad Finn: Here's to hoping that Rob Gronkowski’s retirement is brief March 25, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Rob Gronkowski making on his 12 postseason touchdown catches in Super Bowl XLIX.
Patriots
5 standout stats from Rob Gronkowski's career March 25, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How Camille Kostek reacted to boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's retirement March 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Fenway Park Red Sox 2018 Opening Day
Red Sox
How and where to watch the Red Sox this season March 25, 2019 | 8:27 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey
Bruins
Eric Wilbur: Playoff-bound Bruins poised for their part in a 'Boston Slam' March 25, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Boston College Logan Hutsko Hockey East
College Sports
BC’s Logan Hutsko injured in Hockey East title game March 25, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft spotted speaking to Roger Goodell at NFL annual meetings March 25, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Video: Watch Rob Gronkowski’s career highlights March 25, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Photos: A look at Rob Gronkowski’s career in New England March 25, 2019 | 6:07 AM
Mike Krzyzewski
NCAA Tournament
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski consoles sobbing UCF after near upset March 25, 2019 | 2:59 AM
Rob Gronkowski NFL Draft
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly agreed to a deal with a film or television company before the Super Bowl March 24, 2019 | 11:21 PM
David Price
Red Sox
What David Price had to say ahead of the Red Sox' upcoming season March 24, 2019 | 10:47 PM
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, center, is flanked by family members as he arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski’s brothers pay tribute to his ‘amazing’ career March 24, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Gordon Hayward, Aron Baynes, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Theis
Celtics
The Celtics lost — again March 24, 2019 | 10:14 PM
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke survive UCF's late misses to reach Sweet 16 March 24, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Danny Amendola add to outpouring of tributes for Rob Gronkowski March 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski announces he is retiring March 24, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft expected to appear at the NFL owners meetings this week March 24, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Johnny Manziel
NFL
New AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel: 'I've been a very bad person at times' March 24, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell announces retirement March 24, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving suggests shift in Celtics' strategy for defending Kemba Walker March 24, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Here are some key dates in the 2019 Red Sox schedule March 24, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics face the Spurs on three-game skid March 24, 2019 | 3:05 AM
Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins are headed to the playoffs.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' playoff-clinching night in Florida March 24, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand celebrate in the second period Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins cement spot in playoffs with 7-3 win over Panthers March 23, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after scoring and getting fouled by the Celtics in the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics collapse, give up 30-5 fourth-quarter run in loss to Hornets March 23, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Zdeno Chara signed a new one-year contract with the Bruins.
Bruins
New contract extension a win-win for Zdeno Chara and the Bruins March 23, 2019 | 8:04 PM